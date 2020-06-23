The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Miki Zohar: 'We’ll never support a Palestinian state'

The coalition chairman addressed Netanyahu's public pledge to engage in negotiation with the Palestinians on the basis of Trump’s peace plan, which calls for a Palestinian state.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 23, 2020 19:19
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar is seen speaking to the Sovereignty Movement outside the Knesset. (photo credit: SOVEREIGNTY MOVEMENT)
Coalition chairman Miki Zohar is seen speaking to the Sovereignty Movement outside the Knesset.
(photo credit: SOVEREIGNTY MOVEMENT)
This government and this Knesset will never vote to support the creation of a Palestinian state, coalition chairman Miki Zohar said as he visited the Sovereignty Movement’s protest tent in front of the Knesset.
“With God’s help, we will apply sovereignty over the entire Land of Israel, at first in coordination with the American plan, over at least part of Judea and Samaria, but there is no way that we will allow the government or the Knesset to recognize the principle of establishing a Palestinian state, heaven forbid. This must not happen, and we will not allow it to happen,” Zohar said.
He addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's public pledge to engage in negotiation with the Palestinians on the basis of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which calls for a Palestinian state on 70% of the West Bank.
“The prime minister said clearly that he is willing to conduct negotiations on the basis of the plan but not to allow the government or the Knesset to recognize the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Zohar said.
In moving forward with the Trump plan, Zohar said, there are with regard to West Bank security and roads that must be addressed. He also spoke of his support for the enclave settlements under Trump’s plan and for the importance of maintaining the outposts, something that is not clearly addressed in the plan
“We will not allow any Jew to be uprooted from his home. These are things that I have said and the prime minister said these things at the meeting of the Likud faction,”  Zohar said.
He spoke of the special ties that exist between the US and Israel adding that he hoped that based on that relationship Israel could continue to build homes in the land base on God’s biblical promise the Jewish people.
“When we reach the goal that we aspire to, the Palestinians will also be able to live comfortably and prosperously. We do not wish to harm them, but we will not allow them to harm us, and the faith in the justice of our cause,” Zohar said.


