MKs: Norwegian Law postponed

The controversial Norwegian Law will not be brought to a final vote in the Knesset plenum this week, because an MK tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, MKs said at Sunday's meeting of the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee.What the MKs said has not yet been confirmed by Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin or Director-General Albert Saharovich. In a statement issued late Saturday night, they only said that the proceedings of the Knesset would be scaled back, due to the illness of Joint List MK Sama Abi Shehadeh and the chances that he spread the virus to other MKs. Blue and White desperately wants to pass the bill, because out of its 15 MKs, 12 are ministers.It would enable five ministers in Blue and White and two in other coalition parties to quit the Knesset and be replaced by the next candidates on each party’s list. If the ministers quit the cabinet, they could return to the Knesset at the expense of the new MKs.New MKs in factions that have split would have 24 hours to decide which one to join. The bill could allow candidates of Yesh Atid and Telem, which are in the opposition, to instead join Blue and White in the coalition.The bill will have to pass two more readings in the Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee and the plenum before it becomes law. The committee is set to vote on some 750 amendments proposed by opposition MKs on Sunday. Some of the MKs are participating by video conference.