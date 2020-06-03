The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Gantz motorcade to cost taxpayers NIS 23 m. annually

While the sources said Gantz tried to minimize his travel costs, sources in the Likud said the coalition agreement guaranteed Gantz the same treatment as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JUNE 3, 2020 20:30
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the swearing in of the Knesset (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz at the swearing in of the Knesset
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz will travel in a motorcade, at a cost of NIS 23 million a year in expensive, secure Audi 8 luxury cars, sources in Blue and White confirmed on Wednesday night.
While the sources said Gantz tried to minimize his travel costs, sources in the Likud said the coalition agreement guaranteed Gantz the same treatment as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at Gantz's request.   
In a speech in the Knesset plenum, Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on Gantz to refuse such conditions.
Lapid mocked the government in his speech, noting more and more ministers have started complaining about their colleagues in the government.
“Since the government was formed, an interesting genre has developed of people who sit in the government but are very, very sad about its behavior,” Lapid said. “They are very depressed.”
Lapid noted complaints about the government by Economy Minister Amir Peretz (Labor) and Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli (Labor). They day before he mocked the complaints of Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay (Blue and White).
“I prefer the Likudniks, because with them, what you see is what you get,” Lapid said, speaking in English.
  Lapid received his first regular security briefing from Netanyahu on Wednesday. The opposition leader is entitled by law to receive a security briefing from the prime minister once a month. Netanyahu’s military attaché, Col. Avi Blut, took part in the briefing, which lasted about an hour.  
Knesset Law, Constitution and Justice Committee head Yakov Asher (United Torah Judaism) told the committee on Wednesday that the committee would pass its final readings by Monday, which would allow 11 to 15 MKs to enter the Knesset next week. Marathon meetings were held on the bill in the committee on Wednesday.
Asked why he opposed the bill even though it would add more religious Zionist MKs to the Knesset, Yamina leader Naftali Bennett said the coalition was already “exaggerating” by creating more ministries and adding more MKs would add insult to injury.
“I am in the opposition, and we will fight,” Bennett said. “The government is supposed to serve the public. What they are doing is awful.”
 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of Floyd, distrust in police makes world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by