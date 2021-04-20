The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu can lose power in the blink of an eye - analysis

There were two messages from the wink: That the effort to end Netanyahu's career has many co-conspirators and that Netanyahu can no longer afford to waste any time.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
APRIL 20, 2021 15:28
A screenshot showing New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar is seen winking behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset on April 19, 2021. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/KNESSET CHANNEL)
A screenshot showing New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar is seen winking behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Knesset on April 19, 2021.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/KNESSET CHANNEL)
 New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar was caught on camera winking behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's back during Monday night's votes on the proposed makeup of the Knesset's powerful Arrangements Committee, which runs the parliament until a government is formed.
He was clearly winking at one of the ministers sitting near Netanyahu, but Sa'ar's associates politely declined to reveal the recipient of the wink, and Finance Minister Israel Katz vehemently denied a report that it was him.
It is possible that Sa'ar will reveal the wink recipient after he completes his goal of unseating Netanyahu, or perhaps it will never be known.
But regardless, there were two messages from the wink: That the effort to end Netanyahu's career has many co-conspirators and that Netanyahu can no longer afford to waste any time, because he could lose power in the blink of an eye.
Netanyahu devoted his time and energy on Monday to Yamina leader Naftali Bennett: First to meeting with him and begging for his support in Monday's key votes, then to disparaging him to the Likud and United Torah Judaism factions and then to reaching a deal with him about the votes. 
Had Netanyahu devoted equal time and effort to the other political kingmaker, Ra'am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas, he might not have lost Monday's votes and control over the committees in the Knesset.  
Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, by contrast, held a high profile meeting with Abbas, and met with all the other leaders of the parties in the change camp on Monday. He has internalized Abbas's desire to hold the balance of power and use it to help his constituency.
Following his success in the votes, Lapid was seen in the Knesset corridor laughing with Ra'am MK Sa'eed al-Harumi, who is not a household name or well-known face in the Knesset. The fact that Lapid has made a point of getting to know the number four candidate in Ra'am shows that he did his homework. 
"They are taking us to school," Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked was caught on camera complaining to Coalition Chairman Miki Zohar.
Shaked, who is the main force in Yamina aiming to join a Netanyahu-led coalition, did not hide her disappointment at the results of the votes.
She blames Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich's refusal to compromise for preventing Netanyahu from building a government in which she would have likely been the foreign minister.
Netanyahu told confidants late Monday night that he, too, blamed Smotrich. He told them that had Smotrich not been so nasty in his attacks on Abbas, he might not have pushed him away to the rival camp.       
Had the Likud won Monday's votes, Netanyahu could have used the Arrangements Committee to pass direct elections for prime minister or other creative ideas his associates said were still up his sleeve.  
It will now be even harder for Netanyahu to find a way to remain in power. 
He will have to keep both eyes open both behind his back and ahead of him during the final two weeks of his mandate to form a government.
If not, he will only be able to look back, following what could be the end of his political career.


