Netanyahu, Katz set to reveal COVID-19 emergency plan to save economy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz are set to tell the nation how they mean to address the needs of one million unemployed Israelis and ensure the middle and lower classes will not break under the financial hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the harm it did to the nation’s economy. Netanyahu might be leaning towards approving 18 months of unemployment checks to help unemployed Israelis make ends meet, KAN tweeted on Thursday evening. The Israeli Employment Service reported that Thursday saw an increase of further 2,527 unemployed people registering and reported the current rate of unemployment across the country to be roughly 21%. On Tuesday, Katz hinted that his plan is “based on the principle of mutual aid” and will offer aid to businesses that face demise to save jobs. The help will be given depending on the size and the degree of harm, he suggested at the time. Former Finance Ministry accountant-general Yaron Zelekha slammed Katz for his previous delays in revealing a comprehensive plan to save the nation’s economy saying that “the problem is that people with limited abilities are running this crisis” and called for on so-called “enlisting” hundreds of people from the private sector to help the ministry tackle the enormous challenges of the hour. “The issue is not if the plan is revealed today,” he said, “but if it will even be executed.” MK Miki Zohar called the yet unrevealed plan a "mega-plan" on Thursday and argued that it is “without precedence in the world.” Rejecting claims that the government is unaware of the reality of those it is meant to serve, he said that "we are fully aware of the needs, we can't fulfill all wishes and demands." Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz agreed when they entered an emergency unity government to help the nation during this outbreak that whomever prevents a budget from being passed in Knesset will step down and leave the other to rule until new elections can be held. While Gantz would like to pass a budget until the end of 2021, meaning a budget for a year and a half, Netanyahu is interested in having a budget until the end of 2020. The lack of an agreed budget means that plans to save the economy, as well as other plans, are limited. IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi announced on Wednesday that he won’t carry out a massive training operation meant to take place in September to save the millions of shekels it would cost. The IDF is currently negotiating with the Finance Ministry over its budget. Producer Ronen Maili, who is one of the leaders of the 200,000-member group of self-employed Israelis who face financial ruin due to the Health Ministry’s coronavirus regulations shutting their businesses, spoke with Radio 103 FM on Thursday and said that it is likely he and others like him will take to the streets as Netanyahu has so far been unable to deliver the promised aid.“We tried to understand who is responsible for us not getting our grants,” he told the radio. “To this day, we don’t know.” He added that Netanyahu did not agree to meet with them.