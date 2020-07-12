The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Netanyahu loyalist Miki Zohar ahead in race for leadership of World Likud

The 3,500 central committee members elected lists headed by the various candidates for the chairmanship of World Likud.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JULY 12, 2020 22:51
Miki Zohar (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Miki Zohar
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Likud MK and loyalist of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Miki Zohar is leading in the race to secure the position of World Likud chairman, following a vote by the Likud central committee members on Sunday.
The 3,500 central committee members elected lists headed by the various candidates for the chairmanship of World Likud, which is the umbrella organization for the Likud’s international branches and its means of connecting to Diaspora Jewry.
In Sunday’s vote, Zohar’s list narrowly beat that of incumbent World Likud chairman Yaakov Hagoel by 1,025 votes to 909, with David Peretz finishing in third place with 635 votes.
Some 2,945 votes were cast, with a voter turnout of 84%.
The delegates that will now be sent to the World Likud conference to elect the chairman, among other agenda items, comprise only 40% of all delegates however, with Likud party branches abroad to vote on the other 60% of delegates.
The head of World Likud will play an important role in determining the leadership of the national institutions such as the World Zionist Organization, the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Jewish National Fund, and Keren Hayesod — United Israel Appeal, once the World Zionist Congress convenes.
Two weeks ago, Netanyahu personally endorsed Zohar, who is also the Likud’s Knesset faction chairman and the coalition chairman, calling on central committee members to vote for him.
Netanyahu has never wielded control over World Likud, as the incumbent, Hagoel, is an ally of influential Likudnik and former Israeli ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, while Danon himself held the position before Hagoel.


