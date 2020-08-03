Netanyahu: No reason for elections

"This is the time for unity," he said. "We need to be united in our faction and I hope in the government, too. No one wants there to be elections and there is no reason for an election."

Netanyahu spoke amid a fight with Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz about whether to pass one two-year budget , as Gantz wants, or two budgets, as Netanyahu prefers. Netanyahu warned that Gantz's plan could harm the economy.

"Passing a two-year budget now would require significant budget cuts," he said. "This is the opposite of what we need to do. It would harm the economy. This is not the time for cuts. It is the time to pass a budget immediately so money can flow to the public and we can bring certainty and stability to the economy."

Earlier, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman said Netanyahu was just using the budget as an excuse to go to an election due to his legal woes.

Over the past week, we have seen a shameful show of Bibisteria," he said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against holding a fourth election in just over a year and a half on Monday in a speech to his Likud faction in the Knesset.