The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Netanyahu plunged to new depths in submarine scandal vote – analysis

What matters is that because Zohar did not have the coalition ready in time for the key vote and lost, suddenly Israelis are talking about submarines again.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 21, 2020 19:55
WILL NETANYAHU continue to keep his ministers in the shadows? (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
WILL NETANYAHU continue to keep his ministers in the shadows?
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants the Submarine Affair submerged well below the surface of the public’s consciousness.
For the most part, he has been successful at preventing the scandal from drowning him. His advisers were investigated and indicted. But Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has resisted pressure to acknowledge any wrongdoing by Netanyahu in the affair.
Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon and other top figures in the opposition have been trying  unsuccessfully for years to put what is known as Case 3000 back on the public agenda.
That all changed in one fleeting moment in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.
It does not matter whether the 25 to 23 vote in favor of a parliamentary probe of Netanyahu was legal or not. It is irrelevant whether coalition chairman Miki Zohar called for a roll call vote before or after regular voting had already begun.
The vote itself was also insignificant, because it would have changed nothing. Forming a parliamentary commission of inquiry would have required three more votes in the Knesset plenum and three votes in the Knesset House Committee.
What matters is that because Zohar did not have the coalition ready in time for the key vote and lost, suddenly Israelis are talking about submarines again. They are remembering what Netanyahu was accused of in Case 3000, and it looks very bad for the prime minister.
Just like in the vote itself, Netanyahu apparently did not break the law. But Israel purchased very expensive – and apparently unnecessary – submarines from a company connected to his cousin and close adviser,  who made a large sum of money on the deal.
Disallowing the vote after it took place looked very undemocratic, even if it was legally unproblematic. It will undoubtedly refuel political demonstrations against Netanyahu, which are permitted again after the end of the lockdown.
It made Netanyahu politically vulnerable at the height of a dispute with his coalition partner, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz. Perhaps Netanyahu will now have to give in to his demands and allow the government to function better.
Blue and White MKs were already boycotting the vote anyway. They ended up being joined by the entire opposition in the roll-call vote that passed unanimously.
On the one hand, Gantz looked bad, because Meretz faction head Tamar Zandberg scored points that he should have. But on the other, the parliamentary probe of Netanyahu remains available in Gantz’s arsenal whenever he will want to threaten the prime minister.
He can use this powerful weapon when it is convenient to him to plunge the prime minister to new depths.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu israeli politics israeli submarines Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The scourge of domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 WhatsApp hacking: the new method hackers are using
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
3 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
4 IDF Special Forces carry out covert operation, destroy two Syrian outposts
IDF Yahalom unit trains in Jordan valley
5 Majority of Israelis prefer Donald Trump over Joe Biden - poll
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by