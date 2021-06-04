PM Netanyahu shares article calling him an 'icon of the global right'

"The overthrowing of Netanyahu will cause a collapse of the global right-wing - from the United States to The Hague," read the tweet shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official Twitter account.

The statement, made by Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, who has stated that he will not be joining the coalition led by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, was part of a larger article which was retweeted by Netanyahu on Friday afternoon.

MK Amichai Chikli defected from Bennett's Yamina in May after saying that he would vote against any government which included Meretz and the Joint List.

Speaking to the "Background Talk" podcast on Thursday night, Chikli said that "taking down a guillotine" on Netanyahu was a global event that he felt from "the Biden administration in Washington, to the ayatollahs in Iran, Hezbollah, Europe, and even to the Hague tribunal."

Earlier in the article, Chikli called Netanyahu an "icon of the global right," and compared him to former US president Donald Trump.

The article shared by the Rotter Net twitter account went largely unnoticed until Netanyahu himself retweeted it without comment, implying that he agreed with the statements made by Chikli.

The article has now amassed over 430 likes and has been retweeted over 200 times.

On Friday morning the official Likud twitter account accused Twitter and Facebook of "censoring the right," after Yair Netanyahu's social media accounts were suspended when he shared the full home address of MK Nir Orbach in an attempt to rally protestors outside of his house.

Likud claimed that this was a "textbook case of political censorship of the right," and called on Twitter and Facebook CEOS to "allow freedom of expression for all."