The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

PM Netanyahu shares article calling him an 'icon of the global right'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu retweeted statements made by MK Avichai Chikli shortly after Likud's Twitter account accused social media sites of "political censorship."

By SHIRA SILKOFF  
JUNE 4, 2021 17:37
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu sits alone in the Knesset during the vote for president on Wednesday. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu sits alone in the Knesset during the vote for president on Wednesday.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
"The overthrowing of Netanyahu will cause a collapse of the global right-wing - from the United States to The Hague," read the tweet shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official Twitter account.
The statement, made by Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, who has stated that he will not be joining the coalition led by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, was part of a larger article which was retweeted by Netanyahu on Friday afternoon. 
 
MK Amichai Chikli defected from Bennett's Yamina in May after saying that he would vote against any government which included Meretz and the Joint List. 
Speaking to the "Background Talk" podcast on Thursday night, Chikli said that "taking down a guillotine" on Netanyahu was a global event that he felt from "the Biden administration in Washington, to the ayatollahs in Iran, Hezbollah, Europe, and even to the Hague tribunal."
Earlier in the article, Chikli called Netanyahu an "icon of the global right," and compared him to former US president Donald Trump.
The article shared by the Rotter Net twitter account went largely unnoticed until Netanyahu himself retweeted it without comment, implying that he agreed with the statements made by Chikli. 
The article has now amassed over 430 likes and has been retweeted over 200 times.
On Friday morning the official Likud twitter account accused Twitter and Facebook of "censoring the right," after Yair Netanyahu's social media accounts were suspended when he shared the full home address of MK Nir Orbach in an attempt to rally protestors outside of his house.
Likud claimed that this was a "textbook case of political censorship of the right," and called on Twitter and Facebook CEOS to "allow freedom of expression for all." 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu twitter israeli politics right wing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Fight for legitimacy in the battle of Israeli-Palestinian narrative

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Bennett-Lapid coalition is a historic opportunity for Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Chutzpah Prize contenders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Bennett-Lapid coalition is end of PM Netanyahu

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

A message for President-elect Isaac Herzog - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
3

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
4

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
5

Study identifies antibody from common cold infection that reacts to COVID

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by