The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Presidential candidate Peretz is using Netanyahu's 'gevault' campaign

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Miriam Peretz's opponent, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MAY 31, 2021 18:14
Miriam Peretz speaks at the annual International Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, earlier this year. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Miriam Peretz speaks at the annual International Municipal Innovation Conference in Tel Aviv, earlier this year.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
 Presidential candidate Miriam Peretz has adopted the "gevalt" strategy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an effort to take advantage of her image as an underdog, MKs who met with her said on Monday. 
Named for the Yiddish expression of alarm, a gevalt campaign refers to a Netanyahu-honed tactic that found its origins in 2015, when he was certain he was going to lose that election and used his bad polls to persuade voters to save him from defeat. Netanyahu has used it in the past four elections as well, and it was also used in the March Knesset race by Meretz and Blue and White. 
MKs who met with Peretz said they received an impression that she wanted them to vote for her so she would not lose by a wide margin. The MKs said they understood that voting for her could help her save face and maintain her positive image if she does not win the election.
The 120 MKs will be voting by secret ballot in the Knesset on Wednesday. Every faction has granted their MKs freedom to vote their conscience. 
Netanyahu met with Peretz's opponent, Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog, on Monday, a day after meeting with Peretz. The meeting lasted only 15 minutes, and just like with Netanyahu's meeting with Peretz, no photographs were taken.
A Likud spokesman said Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Herzog's career of public service, but told him that the Likud would not endorse any candidate in the election. 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu isaac herzog president israeli politics Miriam Peretz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by