Presidential candidate Peretz is using Netanyahu's 'gevault' campaign

Named for the Yiddish expression of alarm, a gevalt campaign refers to a Netanyahu-honed tactic that found its origins in 2015, when he was certain he was going to lose that election and used his bad polls to persuade voters to save him from defeat. Netanyahu has used it in the past four elections as well, and it was also used in the March Knesset race by Meretz and Blue and White.

MKs who met with Peretz said they received an impression that she wanted them to vote for her so she would not lose by a wide margin. The MKs said they understood that voting for her could help her save face and maintain her positive image if she does not win the election.

The 120 MKs will be voting by secret ballot in the Knesset on Wednesday. Every faction has granted their MKs freedom to vote their conscience.

Netanyahu met with Peretz's opponent , Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog, on Monday, a day after meeting with Peretz. The meeting lasted only 15 minutes, and just like with Netanyahu's meeting with Peretz, no photographs were taken.

A Likud spokesman said Netanyahu expressed appreciation for Herzog's career of public service, but told him that the Likud would not endorse any candidate in the election.

