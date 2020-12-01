The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

The Knesset dispersal bill will inevitably be an anticlimax - analysis

Netanyahu and Gantz and their parties’ ministers will remain together in the government. The tension between the two leaders will continue.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 1, 2020 21:36
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
After Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu built up expectations for a dramatic address on Monday and ended up saying what was already known, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz did the same on Tuesday night.
Netanyahu merely announced that his Likud would vote on Wednesday against dispersing the Knesset. Gantz merely announced that his Blue and White would vote for it.
After months of expectations for the Knesset dispersal bill, it will finally pass in the plenum on Wednesday. And when it happens, it will change...absolutely nothing.
Netanyahu and Gantz and their parties’ ministers will remain together in the government. The tension between the two leaders will continue, as will the questions of whether early elections can still be prevented. It will be just another anticlimax.
That’s because Wednesday’s vote is only on a preliminary reading of the bill. Gantz enabling the bill’s advancement is just intended to send a message to Netanyahu that Blue and White is serious. The goal of the vote is to persuade the prime minister to begin negotiating a compromise on the 2021 state budget.
After it passes the preliminary reading, the bill will go to the Knesset House Committee, which is chaired by Blue and White faction chairman, Eitan Ginzburg, who is loyal to Gantz. Ginzburg can either fast-track the bill to pass it by Monday or bury it.
The real deadline for negotiations between Likud and Blue and White is December 23, when the Knesset would be dispersed automatically if the 2020 state budget is not passed into law to cover the final eight days of the year. In that case, elections would automatically be set for 90 days later, on Tuesday March 23.
Netanyahu could also choose to cooperate with dispersing the Knesset before then but insist that the bill set Election Day for June, after coronavirus vaccines are readily available in Israel.
That would of course be awkward, like a couple remaining in the same home when they already have a date for their divorce. But it could also compel Likud and Blue and White to pass the state budgets for both 2020 and 2021 and key appointments while they are living together.
With all the bad blood between them, there is still an outside chance that Netanyahu and Gantz could compromise and put off elections again, even for a few months, knowing that they have a mutual interest in staying in power longer.
But in the near future, the long-awaited drama will happen and elections will be initiated for the fourth time in under two years. Israelis will then go back to the polls, hoping for stability and no more drama. After all the anticlimaxes, the climax of a new government will then arrive.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Elections Knesset
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel still has news to smile about in dark times By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is Netanyahu moving towards autocracy? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak It's time to end the farce of this government By JEFF BARAK
Gilad Erdan UN must recognize Jewish refugees from Arab countries – opinion By GILAD ERDAN
Avraham Avi-Hai Naftali Bennett: From rookie to national leader By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI

Most Read

1 Iran vows revenge after assassination of top nuclear scientist
A view shows the scene of the attack that killed Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, November 27, 2020.
2 Warning from the past comes back to haunt Iran’s top nuclear scientist
Screenshot of video presenting PM Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on the Iranian nuclear program, during which he speaks about nuclear scientist Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
3 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by