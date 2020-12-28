Three new Likud MKs sworn in

New Likud MKs Shevah Stern, Ayoub Kara and Moti Yogev were sworn in on Monday in the Knesset plenum.The new MKs replaced Ze'ev Elkin, Michal Shir and Sharren Haskel, who quit the Knesset to join the New Hope Party of prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar. Stern admitted that he bought a suit for the first time since his wedding nearly 40nyears ago.Haskel slammed her former Likud colleague, MK Uzi Dayan, on Twitter on Monday. The attack came after Dayan warned of future political betrayals by MK Yifat Shasha Biton, who jumped ship from Likud to New Hope."Arguing with an idiot is like playing chess with a pigeon. No matter how good you are, the pigeon is going to s**t on the board and strut around like it won anyway," Haskel tweeted.
