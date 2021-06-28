The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ultra-Orthodox MK compares Reform Jews to pigs

Haredi MKs denounce Labor MK, Reform rabbi Gilad Kariv amid his appointment to chair Knesset Constitution, Law, Justice Committee • UTJ MK Meir Porush compares Reform Jews to "pigs"

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 28, 2021 21:17
Rabbi and UTJ MK Meir Porush and Rabbi and Labor MK Gilad Kariv (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)
Rabbi and UTJ MK Meir Porush and Rabbi and Labor MK Gilad Kariv
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/REUTERS)
United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush compared Reform Jews in general and Labor MK and Reform rabbi Gilad Kariv in particular to pigs during a speech he gave in the Knesset Monday evening. 
Porush made his comments in reaction to the appointment of Kariv as chairman of the influential Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, and was joined in his denunciation of the Labor MK by fellow party MKs, including UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni who said the party’s MKs would not sit on the committee. 
Speaking from the podium in the Knesset plenum, Porush denounced Reform Judaism, calling it “a new religion” which tried to pretend it was valid. 
“Esau was compared to a pig who when he sat down spread his trotters said ‘look, I am pure’,” intoned Porush. 
“What is the problem with the Reform. They take parts of the Torah, they have a new religion, they spread their trotters and say ‘we are pure.’ like the pig which spreads its trotters,” he continued. 
Porush said the new government, which he described as a “government of hate,” had decided to appoint Kariv “that man, the Reform [Jew] in the Knesset who all the time spreads his trotters and says ‘I am pure’.”
Continued Porush, “He will head the committee, and with his power he will try and undermine the laws of the Torah, God forbid.”
UTJ MK Uri Maklev also spoke from the podium, and said that Kariv represented the Reform movement “which seeks to erode the Jewish people with malicious intent.”
“Until now there were serious discussions in this committee, but this [appointing Kariv as chair] is designed to turn it into the scene of  violent confrontation,” said Maklev. 
“Look at what is happening at the Western Wall, the Western Wall is almost the only place where the unity of the Jewish people is expressed and today what are they doing there? They turned it into a scene of violent confrontation,” he continued.
Director of the Israel Reform Action Center Rabbi Noa Sattath denounced Porush’s comments, saying he had crossed a red line which could not be tolerated. 
“The rabbinical establishment is a bullying and dangerous monopoly - and MK Porush himself proves it,” said Sattath. 
“We, members of the Reform movement in Israel and the Diaspora, are her to remind everyone, there is more than one way to be a Jew.”


