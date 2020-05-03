The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Where is the High Court going with the fate of Netanyahu? – analysis

The days of a truly activist court are long gone.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MAY 3, 2020 21:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Sometimes the High Court of Justice surprises. But every sign that the justices dropped from their comments on Thursday indicated that at least a majority of six justices would green-light Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government, and possibly a much larger majority.
Questions and comments from the court’s conservatives and moderates, Justices Noam Sohlberg, David Mintz, Neal Hendel and Yitzhak Amit, made it very clear that they would vote in favor of Netanyahu.
Moderate-activists High Court President Esther Hayut and Vice President Hanan Melcer are sometimes swing votes who go conservative on a variety of issues, especially if they view the stakes as being too high to take on the political echelon.
That would get Netanyahu to six out of 11. The views of Justices Menachem Mazuz, Uzi Vogelman, Anat Baron and Daphna Barak-Erez, often identified as more activist, were less clear as they shot off hard questions to both sides.
Justice George Kara said almost nothing, and while he is viewed as moderate-activist to activist, he is also new and unpredictable.
So the most likely scenarios are a vote of 6-5 or 8-3 for Netanyahu, with an outside shot of a unanimous vote in his favor.
A unanimous vote would likely occur if the justices feel they need to insulate the judicial branch and present a definitive and unified front in the face of expected criticism.
Why will a panel of justices that is 7-4 activists or moderate-activists keep in power the prime minister who has come closest to undermining them and the legal establishment in general?
Some of it is strategy and reading the political map.
While there is still a large minority bloc in the country that rejects Netanyahu under any circumstances, more than 60% of the country and more than 70 out of 120 MKs in the Knesset support the unity deal.
A decent bloc of supporters has disdain for Netanyahu but has decided it is the only way to end 18 months of political stagnation and to avoid a fourth election. But it also recognizes he has performed well during the coronavirus crisis overall.
Ending these crises were a key argument for Blue and White and by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit to the High Court of Justice for why to accept Netanyahu as prime minister.
These are not straightforward legal considerations, and the High Court will take criticism for selling out the values of combating conflicts of interest, corruption and of upholding the rule of law if it clears Netanyahu.
But even as the High Court is more likely to consider politics and the balance of power between branches of government than lower courts, the justices are still top jurists and would not green-light Netanyahu without a doctrine to go on.
It appears that the moderate activists who will give Netanyahu his majority have settled on the ideas that: 1) the closest explicit law on the issue only ousts a prime minister upon conviction, not indictment; 2) they can keep alive their decades-old judicial precedent of firing indicted ministers, because prime ministers are different because toppling them ends the entire government; 3) even if the MKs who passed the law never intended to let someone like Netanyahu indicted for bribery to continue in office, the fix for that must be by Knesset action, not judicial action.
This last point is telling about how much more moderate the High Court has become since the age of Aharon Barak and Dorit Beinisch.
When the lawyers seeking to disqualify Netanyahu started to raise larger principles, such as that Israeli democracy might fall apart if the High Court cleared a man indicted for bribery to run the country, the justices unceremoniously waved off the arguments as irrelevant populism.
For a case that really does go to the heart of how Israel defines its democracy and the rule of law, the justices were strikingly attached to the technicalities and formal interpretations of the law.
One lawyer read from Barak’s book on judicial interpretation, expounding the view that justices sometimes must step into areas where the law is quiet to save the country from itself.
These words fell flat on the justices in the Hayut era and likely would have in the Miriam Naor and Asher Grunis eras.
True, the right wing has never been as angry with the High Court as it is today.
But this is likely more because the right wing has become more assertive and willing to challenge the High Court even as the justices have tried to shift somewhat toward the center to avoid a Knesset decision to clip their wings.
Yes, the High Court has issued a bunch of controversial decisions lately.
But on the largest issues: the Settlements Regulations Law, the Jewish Nation-State Law, the ultra-Orthodox being drafted into the IDF – the High Court has found ways to indefinitely delay forcing a resolution.
If the High Court was still in the Barak era, it might have disqualified Netanyahu when he was at his weakest after Gantz won the second election.
Instead, the High Court avoided ruling on several petitions to disqualify Netanyahu over seven months until it could throw up its hands in May 2020 and say this is who 70 MKs, including Gantz and Mandelblit, have picked, so what can we do?
Even with the numerous rulings the High Court has issued against state migrant policy, it always did so on a heavily delayed basis – leading around half of the 60,000 migrants in the country to leave before it even ruled.
The recent ruling for migrants to keep a part of their deposit did nothing to change the overall state approach of encouraging migrants to leave, as opposed to the High Court’s suggestion years ago to integrate them.
And so a High Court endorsement (however grudging) of Netanyahu should not surprise anyone.
The days of a truly activist court are long gone.
These days, the only question is whether conservatives will eventually complete a total takeover, or whether it will remain moderate-activist now that Blue and White has taken the Justice Ministry.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Supreme Court high court of justice israeli politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As restrictions are lifted, Israelis go back to school By JPOST EDITORIAL
What type of Middle East will the IDF meet after COVID-19? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
3 When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by