Who will be Israel’s next ambassador to the UN? - analysis

With the final details of the next government being hammered out ahead of an expected swearing-in on Wednesday, the competition in Likud for portfolios is heating up.Likud had 15 portfolios in the departing government, but it will only have 10 in the incoming one, which means that some of the current cabinet members are vying for non-ministerial roles. Current Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon’s term has been extended several times, and he and his family are expected to pack up and return to Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again uses the job the way he did with Danon – to maintain internal harmony in Likud.In addition to the usual fights in the hostile Turtle Bay arena, whoever takes on the role of UN ambassador may have to defend Israel from censure and try to get unlikely international support for applying sovereignty to settlements in the West Bank plus the entire Jordan Valley, in accordance with the Trump peace plan. All three of the known candidates are supporters of annexation.Netanyahu’s preferred candidate has long been Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, to whom he offered the role repeatedly, first in 2011, then 2014 and twice over the past year. The prime minister reportedly offered Erdan the role again on Sunday.Erdan has turned him down every time. This is likely because, as one of the party’s most popular MKs, he views himself as a candidate for the next leader of Likud and does not want to miss the opportunity to run in the party’s primary.Ambassadors are strictly prohibited from partisan political activities, and Danon has come under fire for violations of this rule. That means Erdan would not be able to do any public groundwork for a future Likud leadership run while in New York.Erdan does not have a high international profile – though, to be fair, few Israeli politicians do – but he does have experience in the international area, especially in the past five years. As Strategic Affairs Minister, he has been involved in fighting boycotts against Israel and advocating greater caution by the international community to ensure its aid money to the Palestinians does not go to supporting terrorism and incitement. The UN is, of course, a prime offender on that second count.The Public Security Ministry, Erdan’s other portfolio, is also one that has extensive ties with its counterparts around the world and helps train foreign police departments in counter-terrorism tactics.Aside from Erdan’s experience in the international arena, his oratorial talents would serve him well in the UN. Erdan is known to be a skilled speaker in the Knesset as a representative of the Likud in even the toughest television studios. He’s especially effective when he’s on the attack, which is an important skill to have in the UN, for speaking out against the Palestinians and Iran. With a little practice, he could hone that skill in English, as well.Other, more enthusiastic presumptive contenders for ambassador to the UN are Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely and Welfare and Social Services Minister Ofir Akunis, neither of whom has been offered the job.Since Hotovely entered politics in 2009, as a young lawyer who reached fame representing right-wing views on a television debate show, her dream job has been education minister, and she’d still love that job. She’d also be happy to remain Diaspora minister, a role she’s only held since January, which means she was not able to travel to Jewish communities. However, that job is going to Blue and White, according to their agreement with Likud.Hotovely was deputy foreign minister in 2015-2019, which gives her significant experience in international affairs that would help her as UN ambassador.“After four years at the Foreign Ministry, I see myself as someone who can defend Israel,” Hotovely said of the UN role on Sunday.If Hotovely is appointed Israel’s ambassador to the UN, she would be the second woman in the role and the first in over a decade, which could be an advantage in an arena where Israel’s image is important.Akunis has long seen himself as a prime candidate for ambassador to the UN, and would happily head to Turtle Bay. What he says he won’t do is be ambassador to the UK, contrary to media reports.His ministerial experience does not lend itself to the role in a way that is as obvious as Hotovely’s, but – as last week’s State Comptroller’s Report pointed out – the Science and Technology Ministry, a portfolio he held for four years, has extensive international activities, allowing Akunis to hone important skills while on this job.With Akunis at the helm, the ministry signed 25 agreements with countries around the world. He brought NASA’s leadership to Israel and visited their headquarters. In addition, Akunis was the engine behind an international science policy conference in 2018, the first of its kind, with delegations from 30 different countries, including 23 ministers and deputy ministers.With the competition for portfolios in the Likud as stiff as ever, the UN is an attractive alternative for some ministers. We’ll probably know who will be heading for New York by the time the government is sworn in on Wednesday.