The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Why we should bring back Naftali Bennett

What so impresses me is that even when Bennett’s wise suggestions were at first rejected, he did not react angrily or childishly.

By STEWART WEISS  
AUGUST 13, 2020 12:15
NAFTALI BENNETT (center) visits Jerusalem on August 5 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
NAFTALI BENNETT (center) visits Jerusalem on August 5
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Some time ago I wrote a column in this space that fantasized about who would make an ideal candidate for prime minister of Israel. I suggested that he (relax, could be a she just as well!) would be a multi-talented, multi-tasker with a long list of degrees and previous accomplishments. He would be traditional, if not totally observant, boasting a broad knowledge of Judaism and Jewish history.
He would have served with distinction in the IDF, speak at least one foreign language as well as Hebrew, and have a deep love for our country as well as all of our country’s citizens, regardless of their background or political leanings. He would be a family man, devoid of any taint of a scandal, a person of integrity and high moral values. He would even be honest! And if possible, he would be financially secure so as not to be tempted by financial gain. A tall order, to be sure!
Through the years, several potential possibilities popped up, their star briefly rising in the public scene, but no one completely filled the bill. That is, until now. In my humble opinion, Naftali Bennett is just the person we need to bring together a worn, torn country beset by a myriad of problems, both from above and of our own making.
Our current PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, has made his mark on history, being the longest-serving prime minister we have ever had and guiding us through innumerable crises with confidence and character. But it seems clear that he has overstayed his mandate, and it is now time to pass on the baton. The nightly mass protests against him are no longer a novelty; they are a fixture that refuses to go away quietly.
The charges pending against the PM, the failure to unite Likud with Blue and White for the common good – as promised – and the threat of yet another election all add up to just once conclusion: New blood must be pumped in.
Unfortunately, Netanyahu failed to do the one thing that all great leaders must ultimately do: groom and train a viable successor to take their place and ensure a smooth transition. If anything, fledgling talented junior members of Likud have either been shipped off to a distant ambassadorial posts or purged when their popularity soared. And so, no one of truly stellar ability seems poised to grab the reins and guide the nation successfully along the path of history.
Enter Naftali Bennett. He has a dream resume: He was born in Israel to American parents who came here just after the Six Day War out of an ideological passion for Zionism and building the state.
He has an inspiring military record, having served in the elite Sayeret Matkal and Maglan commando units as a company commander, risking his life in dangerous missions on numerous occasions.
Holding a law degree from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, he embarked on a brilliant business career, epitomizing the model of the entrepreneurial “start-up” Israeli, developing several hi-tech companies that resulted in lucrative exits.
WHEN BENNETT turned his energies toward public service, he excelled in a wide variety of fields and functions. Ironically, he served both as Netanyahu’s chief of staff and campaign manager, receiving his political “basic training” in the Likud. He went on to lead, with distinction, a number of vital ministries that impacted positively on virtually every citizen of Israel. These included the Economy, Religious Services, Jerusalem, Diaspora Affairs, Education and Defense ministries. When he left the Likud to join Bayit Yehudi (the Jewish Home Party) he garnered 12 seats in the 2013 elections. Until he was dismissed from the government by Netanyahu in June of last year, he was a bright light with unparalleled experience in government.
But Bennett was not content to quietly disappear into the opposition. He continued – and continues – to lead from a distance. He created a “shadow corona cabinet” that astutely diagnosed and then offered solutions to the health crisis we now face. It was Bennett who first advocated creating “corona hotels” to isolate the infected; to designate “red, green and yellow” sectors of the country where the necessary measures would be focused where needed while the economy was allowed to operate. He proposed, as defense minister, that the army provide the needed manpower to increase testing, assist in enforcement and manage the quarantine facilities.
What so impresses me is that even when Bennett’s wise suggestions were at first rejected – and then finally instituted by our new corona czar – Bennett did not react angrily or childishly, spewing sour grapes at interviews, as most other politicians would have done. Instead, he welcomed the innovations and blessed Dr. Gamzu, only questioning why these same measures could not have been enacted months ago when he proposed them, perhaps saving hundreds of lives.
One of the reasons Bennett left Bayit Yehudi to create his present New Right Party was that he wanted a pluralistic leadership that included not only the religious, but also gifted secular personalities such as Ayelet Shaked, who has also served with distinction. From the start, he maintained that all the myriad talents of the nation must be tapped in order to serve the greater good.
Of course, Bennett has strong opinions on settlements, on dealing with Palestinian terrorism and the future borders of the state, to which not everyone will subscribe. But I am confident that he, like the late great prime minister Menachem Begin, will maintain his principles while working to achieve consensus, and will lead in a rational, inspirational style that will help us to reunite in common cause and view our future in a positive, optimistic, upbeat fashion.
The patriarch Jacob, in his final blessings to the 12 Tribes declares: “Naftali is a gazelle, sent to run, delivering beautiful speeches” (Genesis, 49:21). I can’t think of a more appropriate mandate.
The writer is director of the Jewish Outreach Center of Ra’anana. jocmtv@netvision.net.il


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Democrats are sending mixed messages to Jerusalem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
4 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
5 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by