The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Will lockdown delay Netanyahu's trial again? - analysis

Next week’s hearing would feature Netanyahu in-person appearance and was also expected to be when the Jerusalem District Court would set dates in February for starting to hear witnesses, the heart of the trial.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 5, 2021 20:19
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks outside of court ahead of the start of his trial, May 24, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks outside of court ahead of the start of his trial, May 24, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Questions resurfaced late Tuesday about whether the impending stricter third lockdown due to the continuing novel coronavirus pandemic will cause further delays in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s trial which has January 13 set as its final pre-trial witnesses hearing.
Next week’s hearing would feature Netanyahu in-person appearance and was also expected to be when the Jerusalem District Court would set dates in February for starting to hear witnesses, the heart of the trial.
The upcoming tightening of the third lockdown expected for the end of this week or the start of next week has ignited a multi-dimensional war of words as to whether the courts should stay open.
On one hand, at 12:22 p.m., the court spokesperson’s office sent out an email to reporters with detailed instructions to prepare for next week’s hearing as is standard for such important events.
At 3:30 p.m., a spokesperson for Defense Minister and Acting Justice Minister Benny Gantz said he had just recently spoken, “with the attorney-general and discussed a variety of legal questions pertaining to judicial functioning and freedom of demonstration under pandemic-related regulations, Gantz stating that he is unwilling to curb freedom of demonstration nor the right to appeal.”
Further, the statement said, “The attorney-general stated that freedom of demonstration can only legally be restricted when a special state of emergency is declared, and confirmed that limiting the activity of the courts and/or the right to file legal appeals are at the sole discretion of the justice minister. Gantz thus intends to make these two basic rights inviolable in any lockdown arrangement decided upon by the government.”
However, at 4:49 p.m., Israel Bar Association president Avi Himi said that, “the health of lawyers is not inconsequential, and if it is decided to enact a full lockdown, it must include the courts, to which hundreds and thousands of lawyers are going to every day, alongside parties to cases and citizens.”
He accused the government and the judiciary of “sacrificing them [the lawyers] on the altar of the trial of the prime minister.”
Himi said he would push for a decision to close the courts.
Although the first lockdown delayed Netanyahu’s trial from March to May with the courts mostly closed, the second lockdown did not delay the trial at all, with the courts remaining nearly fully open.
Himi is a supporter of the judiciary and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit – unlike the Likud who might have mixed motives – so his calling for closing the courts is likely to be perceived as apolitical.
Meanwhile, the sentencing hearing for a different media bribery case, against Ashkelon Mayor Itamar Shimoni, was postponed from January 7 to January 24 due to Shimoni being required to enter quarantine from coronavirus regulations.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu court Trial
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gulf rapprochement

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by