The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Yesh Atid to expedite legislation to curtail Netanyahu’s premiership

Yamina denies report that it will consider joining ‘change bloc’ with Raam again.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 22, 2021 22:51
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid will continue to battle to form a coalition. (photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid will continue to battle to form a coalition.
(photo credit: DEBBIE HILL/AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
With the business of politics very much back on the agenda following the ceasefire with Gaza, Yesh Atid has said that it will advance legislation this week to curtail Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s reign as premier.
The party stated over the weekend that this week it will seek an expedited legislative process for two bills, one limiting a prime minister to two terms in office and the other preventing an MK under indictment from forming a government.
Yesh Atid will be able to exempt the bills from the initial step of “presenting legislation” by dint of its control of the Knesset arrangements committee, headed by party MK Karin Elharar.
The chances of success for the bill stopping an MK under indictment from forming a government appear extremely thin as it does not have the backing of Yamina or Ra'am and therefore has no majority in the Knesset.
The prime ministerial term limits bill would only come into affect in two elections, meaning that should no government be formed and new elections held in October Netanyahu would still be able to form a coalition even if the legislation is approved during the current Knesset.
Such a bill is believed to have slightly higher chances of approval than the the one for MKs under indictment, with MK Gideon Saar’s New Hope party said to be supportive, but securing a majority would nevertheless be tough.
“We have never halted our desire to fight corruption, and now that the fighting has stopped the time has come to deal with this,” said Elharar in announcing the advancement of these bills.
“The citizens of the State of Israel deserve clean and moral leadership which deals with the good of the public and not the preservation of power. Anyone committed to change understands that there is no other way.”
Meanwhile, negotiations for the formation of a government will resume, with Yesh Atid and its chairman MK Yair Lapid still seeking to oust Netanyahu but with just 12 days left to do so.
Although Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett was said to have nixed any plan to form a government backed by the Islamist Ra'am party during the conflict in Gaza, Yamina sources are now being quoted as saying that this option might be possible again.
According to Channel 13 News, Yamina officials have said to the Likud that unless an attractive offer is made in the next few days they will back a government with the anti-Netanyahu block.
The official Yamina Party Twitter account quickly denied the report, attributing the story to “sources representing themselves,” and calling it “fake news.”
A Yamina party source told The Jerusalem Post that such speculation was “not serious.”
Said the source “At the moment Yamina isn’t there. If there was space in the public consciousness of the Yamina electorate for such a government at one point it isn’t there anymore,” although said that there was always a possibility that this might change as fifth elections get closer.
 Even were Bennett to return to negotiations with Yesh Atid and the “change bloc,” it is reported that the terms on offer to him would be less than what they were previously.
Kan reported that Bennett would be offered the prime ministerial rotation second after Lapid, not first as was previously the case.  
On Saturday night, Blue and White leader and Defense Minister MK Benny Gantz ruled out joining a government led by Netanyahu again, following speculation that he may again seek to form such a coalition.
Asked during a Channel 12 interview if “there is still a chance you will make a government with him [Netanyahu] despite everything,” Gantz replied “No.”
Continued the Blue and White leader “This has ended. I received offers in the past… Before last week there were many offers which I rejected… I have no intention to go in that direction again. The country needs something new.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Gaza Naftali Bennett Yair Lapid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel still needs Biden's support after Gaza conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's Gaza war is like no other military operation in history - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum

Israel's hasbara can’t combat Jew-hatred - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert

What's next for Israel in the Gaza Strip? - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by