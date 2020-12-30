The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Poll finds Huldai took 4 seats from Sa'ar

Tel Aviv mayor's Israelis Party predicted to win 8 mandates, doesn't hurt Blue and White.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
DECEMBER 30, 2020 10:28
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The new Israelis Party of Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn would win eight seats if the March 23 election would be held now, according to a new poll taken by Panels Research for 103 FM Radio, which is part of The Jerusalem Post Group.
The poll is the first taken since Huldai announced that he is entering national politics and had drafted Nissenkorn from Blue and White. It found that the new party took four seats away from prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar's new party New Hope, two from Yesh Atid-Telem and two from Yamina, since the last survey taken by the same pollster that was published in Friday's Post.
Yesh Atid, whose leader Yair Lapid sees himself as a candidate for prime minister, fell to a tie for fourth place with the Joint List.
The survey predicted 26 seats for Likud, 17 for New Hope, 13 for Yamina, 12 each for Yesh Atid and the Joint List, eight each for the Israelis, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu, seven for United Torah Judaism and give for Meretz.
Interestingly, the poll predicted four seats for Blue and White, the same as on Friday, so Huldai did not harm the party at all. Blue and White, whose leader Benny Gantz announced Tuesday night will be running again, would barely cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.
A survey taken by the same pollster two weeks ago, before the Knesset was dispersed, predicted seven seats for Blue and White.


Tags Elections gideon sa'ar ron huldai Avi Nissenkorn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Violence in Arab society passes breaking point

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Ahead of Israel elections, the political outliers are the heroes - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The new Palestinian exploitation of Christmas - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Jeff Barak

Thank you Benny Gantz, but goodbye - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Walter Bingham

Open letter to Netanyahu: Retire, save your legacy, or lose in disgrace

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Professional wrestler Brodie Lee dies age 41 of non-COVID-19 lung disease

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, better known as AEW's Brodie Lee.
5

'Casual Adolf Hitler' hoodie removed from marketplace following complaints

Adolf Hitler

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by