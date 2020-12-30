Poll finds Huldai took 4 seats from Sa'ar

The new Israelis Party of Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn would win eight seats if the March 23 election would be held now, according to a new poll taken by Panels Research for 103 FM Radio, which is part of The Jerusalem Post Group.The poll is the first taken since Huldai announced that he is entering national politics and had drafted Nissenkorn from Blue and White. It found that the new party took four seats away from prime ministerial candidate Gideon Sa'ar's new party New Hope, two from Yesh Atid-Telem and two from Yamina, since the last survey taken by the same pollster that was published in Friday's Post. Yesh Atid, whose leader Yair Lapid sees himself as a candidate for prime minister, fell to a tie for fourth place with the Joint List.The survey predicted 26 seats for Likud, 17 for New Hope, 13 for Yamina, 12 each for Yesh Atid and the Joint List, eight each for the Israelis, Shas and Yisrael Beytenu, seven for United Torah Judaism and give for Meretz. Interestingly, the poll predicted four seats for Blue and White, the same as on Friday, so Huldai did not harm the party at all. Blue and White, whose leader Benny Gantz announced Tuesday night will be running again, would barely cross the 3.25% electoral threshold. A survey taken by the same pollster two weeks ago, before the Knesset was dispersed, predicted seven seats for Blue and White.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });