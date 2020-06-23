The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two thirds of Americans think it's okay to question US-Israeli ties - poll

Democrats and Republican voters were split on whether it is the duty of Congresspeople to either defend or question the relationship between the two countries.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 23, 2020 07:10
A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
A member of the audience looks on wearing a United States-Israel themed custom suit during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
WASHINGTON -Some two-thirds of Americans believe it is acceptable to question the US-Israel relationship, a new Washington Post poll found. The poll was conducted online by Professor Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland, among 2,395 participants.
According to the poll, 43 percent of total participants believe “it is acceptable for a member of the US Congress to question the US-Israel relationship,” (42 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of Democrats, and 39 percent of independents). An additional 24 percent said that “it is the duty” of a member of the House to question the relationship between the two countries.
Notably, Republican and Democrat voters were split on whether it is the duty of Congress to defend the relationship between the US and Israel or to question it. Thirty-two percent of Republican participants said that a House member must defend the support for Israel. In comparison, only nine percent of Democrat voters agreed with the statement.
On the contrary, 35% of those who identify as Democrats said it is a duty of Congress people to question the relationship between the countries, and only 11 percent of Republican voters agreed with the statement.
Participants were asked how important of an issue is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for the US interests. A plurality of the people, 47%, said it is among the top five issues, and 35% said it is not among the top five issues. Only 17% thought that the conflict is among the top three most significant, or the single most significant issue for the US interests.


