WASHINGTON -Some two-thirds of Americans believe it is acceptable to question the US-Israel relationship, a new Washington Post poll found. The poll was conducted online by Professor Shibley Telhami of the University of Maryland, among 2,395 participants.

According to the poll, 43 percent of total participants believe “it is acceptable for a member of the US Congress to question the US-Israel relationship,” (42 percent of Republicans, 46 percent of Democrats, and 39 percent of independents). An additional 24 percent said that “it is the duty” of a member of the House to question the relationship between the two countries.

Notably, Republican and Democrat voters were split on whether it is the duty of Congress to defend the relationship between the US and Israel or to question it. Thirty-two percent of Republican participants said that a House member must defend the support for Israel. In comparison, only nine percent of Democrat voters agreed with the statement.

On the contrary, 35% of those who identify as Democrats said it is a duty of Congress people to question the relationship between the countries, and only 11 percent of Republican voters agreed with the statement.