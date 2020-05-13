The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pompeo and Netanyahu deliver remarks ahead of meeting in Jerusalem - live

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was also expected to accompany Pompeo during his visit as well, but will not do so after experiencing "mild upper-respiratory symptoms."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2020 09:48
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Israel amid coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Israel amid coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: MATTY STERN/US EMBASSY JERUSALEM)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver remarks to the media ahead of their meeting on Wednesday

Pompeo landed in Israel early Wednesday for meetings with Netanyahu and Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz. Furthermore, Pompeo is expected to meet with Mossad Director Yossi Cohen and Blue and White MK Gabi Ashkenazi, who is expected to assume the role of foreign minister once the government is established.
Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer arrived in Israel with Pompeo. US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman was also expected to accompany Pompeo during his visit as well, but will not do so after experiencing "mild upper-respiratory symptoms," according to the US Embassy Spokesperson.
“Ambassador Friedman is experiencing mild upper-respiratory symptoms. He was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative. Nevertheless, in an abundance of caution, State Department medical staff have recommended that Ambassador Friedman not be in proximity with Secretary Pompeo,” The embassy said.
Pompeo does not plan to stay in Israel overnight due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the US and Israel are closely coordinating in order to allow the visit to proceed without a need for him to enter quarantine.
Anyone who comes into contact with Pompeo will have been tested for coronavirus in advance, and only people who have been screened will be allowed within six feet of him, Dr. William Walters, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Operations at the Bureau of Medical Services said on Friday.


