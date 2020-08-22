The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Pompeo to visit Israel, UAE this week following peace deal

A US peace team is expected to travel to the region in September to discuss additional deals.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 22, 2020 22:46
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal at the United Nations in New York, U.S., August 20, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/POOL)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departs a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council about Iran's alleged non-compliance with a nuclear deal at the United Nations in New York, U.S., August 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/POOL)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is expected to travel to Israel and the United Arab Emirates this week to congratulate the leaders of both countries on their agreement to normalize ties, a person familiar with the travel plans told The Jerusalem Post on Saturday night. He is also expected to discuss Iran and China during the trip.
In addition, Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Special Representative for international negotiations, Avi Berkowitz, National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brian and special representative for Iran, Brian Hook are expected to travel to Israel and the UAE in the beginning of September, the source said.
The story about the peace team's trip to the region was first reported by AXIOS.
According to a person familiar with the trip plans, the four will travel to Israel and the UAE to personally congratulate the leaders of both countries on the diplomatic breakthrough to normalize relations between the sides. They are also expected to get updates on the working groups discussions on normalization.
The peace team is also looking into possible visits in additional Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar during their trip to the region.
US officials and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have said that UAE was just the first of a number of Arab countries expected to sign deals with Israel. Speculation is high that the next countries to formalize ties with Israel would be Bahrain and Oman.
On Wednesday US President Donald Trump said he believed Saudi Arabia would agree to a deal with Israel.
On Friday Saui Prince Turki al-Faisal said that his country would only consider doing so if such a deal included an agreement for a two-state solution at the pre-1967 lines with east Jerusalem as its capital.
Israel has never agreed to that formula. Trump’s peace plan calls for a two-states solution, in which the Palestinians receive 70% of the West Bank and neighborhoods in east Jerusalem that are outside the boundaries of the security barrier.
In Virginia on Friday Trump said spoke of how popular a deal with Israel was in the Arab world. “Everybody is saying, “Why haven’t you invited us?”  “Okay, we’re…” — many countries now want to come in,” Trump said.
Reuters contributed to this report.


