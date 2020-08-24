The US will find a way to balance helping its military ally the United Arab Emirates without weakening Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on Monday. The remarks came amid controversy in Israel over whether the Washington will sell F-35 stealth jets to Abu Dhabi, now that Israel and the UAE have diplomatic relations.“The US has legal requirements with respect to the QME, and we will respect that,” Pompeo said. “We have a 20-plus year security relationship with the UAE as well.”Without mentioning F-35s or any other systems by name, Pompeo said the US wants to “’make sure we are delivering the equipment [the UAE] needs to defend themselves from the…threat of the Islamic Republic” of Iran.But he said he is “sure we’ll find a way” to do so while ensuring Israel’s military superiority in the Middle East.Netanyahu said the normalization deal with the UAE “did not include Israel's acceptance to any arms deal. I don't know of any arms deal that has been agreed upon but our position hasn't changed.” cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });The prime minister added that he reiterated his objections to Pompeo, who said he is strongly committed to maintaining Israel’s QME.“That has been true over four decades of peace with Egypt and 2.5 decades of peace with Jordan. The US has stood by that and I have no doubt will continue to do so,” he stated.A day earlier, White House Special Advisor Jared Kushner said on CNN that "this new peace agreement should increase the probability of [the UAE] getting [F-35s]."In the past week, talk of the UAE purchasing the planes has raised questions as to whether the prime minister knew it would happen soon after normalization - which he denied on Monday - and criticism of Netanyahu for not informing the Defense Ministry of the matter.Pompeo’s itinerary for this week includes Sudan and Bahrain, two countries with which Israel’s ties have warmed recently and could follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates, which the Secretary of State also plans to visit.