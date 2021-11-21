The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Popular rabbi rules vaccines that arrived on Shabbat can't be used

Hota ruled that Israelis must wait for the next shipment from Pfizer to vaccinate their children because it is forbidden for them to benefit from work done on Shabbat.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 11:00
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli children cannot be vaccinated by any of the one million vaccines that arrived on Saturday morning, because the shipment violated Shabbat, a respected rabbi ruled on Saturday night. 
The ruling was issued by Rabbi Benjamin Hota, who hosts the popular show Mabat Lashabbat (Focus on the Sabbath) about practical Jewish law on the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) radio station Kol Barama, in which he answers questions from listeners. Hota has published five books on Jewish law, and his recommendations on how the Israel Electric Company could minimize the desecration of Shabbat were implemented.
Hota ruled that Israelis must wait for the next shipment from Pfizer to vaccinate their children because it is forbidden for them to benefit from work done on Shabbat. They should only use vaccines from a further shipment if it arrives on a weekday, he said.
Because the Sabbath was violated purposely and not accidentally, no benefit can be taken from the desecration forever, said Hota, who added that those who requested the shipment on Shabbat should be fined by Jewish law. He ruled that there was no issue of pikuach nefesh (saving lives) trumping the observance of Shabbat in this case.  
The ruling was first revealed on the haredi news website Hamehadesh and distributed by Shas MK Moshe Abutbul, who heads the Knesset Caucus for Preserving the Sabbath.
FEEL COMFORTABLE taking a seat at the Israeli Shabbat table, on your terms. (credit: FLICKR)FEEL COMFORTABLE taking a seat at the Israeli Shabbat table, on your terms. (credit: FLICKR)
Abutbul, who has eight children, did not answer a question regarding whether his own family would observe the ruling of Rabbi Hota.   
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said that with all due respect to Rabbi Hota, he has his own rabbis, and he will vaccinate all his kids. 


