Popular rabbi rules vaccines that arrived on Shabbat can't be used

Israeli children cannot be vaccinated by any of the one million vaccines that arrived on Saturday morning, because the shipment violated Shabbat, a respected rabbi ruled on Saturday night.

The ruling was issued by Rabbi Benjamin Hota, who hosts the popular show Mabat Lashabbat (Focus on the Sabbath) about practical Jewish law on the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) radio station Kol Barama, in which he answers questions from listeners. Hota has published five books on Jewish law, and his recommendations on how the Israel Electric Company could minimize the desecration of Shabbat were implemented.

Hota ruled that Israelis must wait for the next shipment from Pfizer to vaccinate their children because it is forbidden for them to benefit from work done on Shabbat. They should only use vaccines from a further shipment if it arrives on a weekday, he said.

Because the Sabbath was violated purposely and not accidentally, no benefit can be taken from the desecration forever, said Hota, who added that those who requested the shipment on Shabbat should be fined by Jewish law. He ruled that there was no issue of pikuach nefesh (saving lives) trumping the observance of Shabbat in this case.

The ruling was first revealed on the haredi news website Hamehadesh and distributed by Shas MK Moshe Abutbul, who heads the Knesset Caucus for Preserving the Sabbath.

Abutbul, who has eight children, did not answer a question regarding whether his own family would observe the ruling of Rabbi Hota.

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir said that with all due respect to Rabbi Hota, he has his own rabbis, and he will vaccinate all his kids.