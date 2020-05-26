The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Post COVID-19, one-third of Israelis stressed and anxious - CBS survey

The CBS report, “Civil resilience during the coronavirus crisis,” is the first state-run survey of its kind, conducted after the lockdown was lifted.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
MAY 26, 2020 17:25
An Israeli girl stands as she hold balloons at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 13, 2020. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
An Israeli girl stands as she hold balloons at the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem on May 13, 2020.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
One-third of Israelis over the age of 21 are stressed and anxious as a result of the coronavirus, a study published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed.
Moreover, one-quarter of parents report that their children’s emotional state deteriorated during the course of the pandemic. Also, 26% of people over the age of 65 described themselves as being in a negative mental state.

Despite a loosening of restrictions, some 18% of the population describe themselves as lonely and 16% as depressed.
Feelings of depression are much more acute among Arab-Israelis - 23% vs. 17%. Moreover, nearly one third of Arab-Israelis (31%) assessed their mental state as negative, compared to 18% of Jews.
The economic impact of COVID-19 is well known. On Monday, in a separate report, the CBS showed that 1.53 million Israelis were recorded as being out of work last month - 39% of the entire workforce.
This CBS study found that nearly half of Israelis (45% or 2.5 million people) have been financially impacted by coronavirus. Although more than one-fourth of Israelis (27%) say that they expect their economic situation to improve in the next year, more than half (55%) believe it will stay the same and 18% expect it to worsen.
Strikingly, 14% or 789.3 million people, said that they reduced how much food they consumed in the last week due to financial reasons.
The survey was conducted between May 11 and 18 and represents a cross-sector of 2,283 Israeli adults over the age of 21.



