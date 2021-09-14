The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘Pray outdoors on Yom Kippur’ religious organizations say

The Health Ministry recommends outdoor prayers but says it's not a requirement.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 19:25
PRAYING AT the end of Yom Kippur in Moshav Haniel, September 2020. (photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
PRAYING AT the end of Yom Kippur in Moshav Haniel, September 2020.
(photo credit: CHEN LEOPOLD/FLASH90)
With COVID-19 cases still high and rising, Yom Kippur prayer services in Israel will for a second year look different in many communities and synagogues than before the global pandemic struck.
The Health Ministry has recommended that prayer services be conducted outdoors, but has not made it a requirement.
Synagogues can operate with the Purple Pass with up to 50 worshippers indoors, and with the Green Pass system for over 50 people, meaning that the only worshippers who can enter are those who have been vaccinated or who have recovered from COVID-19 according to the Health Ministry’s new criteria, while children under the age of 12 can only enter if they have a negative COVID test no more than 24 hours prior.
As has been the case for much of the year, and over the recent Rosh Hashana holiday, many services will be held outdoors, with several religious groups insisting that this is the only safe way to pray this year.
The religious-Zionist Tzohar rabbinical association and its head Rabbi David Stav have called for prayer services to be held outdoors and that only those who have been vaccinated should be allowed inside synagogues.
The national-religious rabbinical association Tzohar 370 (credit: Yossi Zliger)The national-religious rabbinical association Tzohar 370 (credit: Yossi Zliger)
Stav told The Jerusalem Post that since Yom Kippur prayer services are very long and last for large parts of the day, wearing a mask for such long periods would be extremely difficult and that the public should go beyond the orders of the Health Ministry and avoid indoor spaces altogether.
The Union of Synagogues and Communities in Israel representing dozens of Orthodox congregations around the country has similarly recommended dividing up services into smaller groups outdoors.
The organization also said that only those who have been vaccinated should be allowed to pray in communal services, adding that wearing masks and social distancing were also essential.
People in high-risk groups should pray at home, the union added.
It also said that since praying outside in the sun on a fast day would be difficult, prayer services should be started early in the morning – and that those who think praying outside in the heat will cause them to eat or drink should pray individually at home.
Alongside its in-person prayer services, the Reform movement will also be live streaming Yom Kippur services via its Facebook page for those who are sick, in isolation, the elderly, or anyone else concerned about contracting COVID-19 over the holiday.


Tags Yom Kippur prayer COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

US pressure on Palestinian Jerusalem consulate is a step back - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

How murderers become ‘political prisoners’ - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is Israel a ‘partatch’ state?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Adam Milstein

1,000 reasons why not to fight antisemitism

 By ADAM MILSTEIN

Three women shaking up Israeli politics: Shaked, Shasha-Biton, Zandberg

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
3

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

Perseverance
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

The Jerusalem Post 50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

50 Most Influential Jews of 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by