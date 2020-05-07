The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Preschools and daycares to open up on Sunday

These agreements now include private day cares, which now join previous agreements which dealt with supervised day cares.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 7, 2020 08:06
Following a prolonged discussion held Thursday night, the Finance Ministry has reached an understanding with the representatives of the various private daycares. It was agreed that they will return to partial operation on Sunday, following the Health Ministry's guidelines regarding the coronavirus. 
Within these agreements, preschools and daycares will receive a one time grant to cover the costs of the new measures which will be put in place due to the coronavirus crisis, with emphasis on limiting the amount of kids present and other specific restrictions needed for young children.
The agreements specify that daycares with 7 to 12 kids in them will receive a grant of 350 NIS per child, daycares with 13 to 24 kids in them will receive a grant of 700 NIS per child, and 24 kids and up will receive 1,200 NIS per child.
The Health Ministry approved the plan offered by the Labor and Social Affairs Ministry. Despite this, due to the required restrictions, about 40% of children will not have a preschool to which they can return.


