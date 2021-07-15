President Herzog: Coexistence in Lod means coexistence in Israel

Fortunately, the chaos was brought under control, but there are still simmering resentments on both sides. Happily, there is also friendship and cooperation, something which the Herzogs witnessed during their visit.

Herzog said afterwards: “What I saw in Lod was great love, but also great pain. We have to do everything possible to put life back on track.”

Herzog and his wife toured the city with controversial Mayor Yair Revivo who has had a few unpleasant run-ins with Arab constituents.

In speaking of coexistence, Herzog said that it was not an edict, but a partnership.

“If we do not recognize that Lod is a respected city in the heart of Israel, which needs all the different groups that live in the city to develop and flourish, we will have failed in our mission,” said Herzog.

In a reference to a pledge that he had made at his swearing in ceremony at the Knesset eight days earlier, Herzog said he would leave the Knesset and the President’s Residence to journey throughout the country. Lod, which is currently prominent in national consciousness, was the first station on the journey, he said, because it is on the brink of the social divide.

Herzog clarified that Lod is not the only city in which there are social rifts, but is the most varied representative of the incredible Israeli social mosaic.

Revivo noted that in making Lod his first station, Herzog had demonstrated the impact of the chaos which had resulted from clashes between Jews and Arabs.

He was pleased to report that despite the turmoil, the situation was much calmer than it had been, and the difficult events which had led to a major crisis in the attitudes of Jews and Arabs towards each other, is now history, and tolerance and peace have begun to prevail.

Looking forward, he spoke of plans for future construction and the eradication of crime in the endeavors to develop the city.