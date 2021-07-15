The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
President Herzog: Coexistence in Lod means coexistence in Israel

Herzog clarified that Lod is not the only city in which there are social rifts, but is the most varied representative of the incredible Israeli social mosaic.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 15, 2021 18:07
Official photo of Isaac Herzog (photo credit: Courtesy)
Official photo of Isaac Herzog
(photo credit: Courtesy)
“Lod is the State of Israel and the State of Israel is Lod. If we do not succeed in living together in Lod, we will not succeed in living together in the whole of Israel. If there is coexistence in Lod, there will be coexistence in the whole of Israel,” President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday during the visit with his wife Michal to the mixed Arab-Jewish city of Lod, near Tel Aviv, which in May of this year, was the scene of riots that were so violent, there were fears that the situation might explode into civil war.
Fortunately, the chaos was brought under control, but there are still simmering resentments on both sides. Happily, there is also friendship and cooperation, something which the Herzogs witnessed during their visit.
Herzog said afterwards: “What I saw in Lod was great love, but also great pain. We have to do everything possible to put life back on track.”
Herzog and his wife toured the city with controversial Mayor Yair Revivo who has had a few unpleasant run-ins with Arab constituents.
In speaking of coexistence, Herzog said that it was not an edict, but a partnership.
“If we do not recognize that Lod is a respected city in the heart of Israel, which needs all the different groups that live in the city to develop and flourish, we will have failed in our mission,” said Herzog.
In a reference to a pledge that he had made at his swearing in ceremony at the Knesset eight days earlier, Herzog said he would leave the Knesset and the President’s Residence to journey throughout the country. Lod, which is currently prominent in national consciousness, was the first station on the journey, he said, because it is on the brink of the social divide.
Herzog clarified that Lod is not the only city in which there are social rifts, but is the most varied representative of the incredible Israeli social mosaic.
Revivo noted that in making Lod his first station, Herzog had demonstrated the impact of the chaos which had resulted from clashes between Jews and Arabs.
He was pleased to report that despite the turmoil, the situation was much calmer than it had been, and the difficult events which had led to a major crisis in the attitudes of Jews and Arabs towards each other, is now history, and tolerance and peace have begun to prevail.
Looking forward, he spoke of plans for future construction and the eradication of crime in the endeavors to develop the city.


