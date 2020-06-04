President Reuven Rivlin visits Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems.

President Reuven "Ruvi" Rivlin visited Elbit Systems Land Division complex on Wednesday.He toured the facility alongside the President and CEO of Elbit Systems Behzalel (Butzi) Machlis, the Chairman of the Board of Elbit Systems Michael Friedman and the EVP and General Manager of Land Division Ehud (Udi) Vered. While there, he was brought up to date with all the new technologies the aerospace and defense system engineers are currently in the process developing and was given scenario-based demonstrations on some of their armament systems.“Elbit is an asset to Israel’s security, a shining example of Israeli creativity and innovation. Israeli industry is the backbone of Israel’s economy,” Rivlin said.Elbit is currently working on technologies developed to manage the coronavirus outbreak, including portable ventilators for field-based medical teams as well as state-of-the-art communications systems for hospitals and healthcare facilities.“The coronavirus crisis presented Elbit with an opportunity to be involved in saving lives," Rivlin said. "The speed with which you learned the material and dove into emergency projects for the coronavirus is a testament to the exceptional human capital that this place is made from. Your willingness to step up to the national challenge comes as no surprise." "It is an example of the sense of mission that drives you. Carry on performing technological miracles. Combat is not something to enjoy working on. We seek peace, but we also value life. Our advanced technological capacity is what gives us a security advantage. It maintains the balance of power which is the guarantee of Israel’s security.”