Private safe rentals up 25%

This trend comes as large banks have been closing their safes as part of a greater policy of closing branches

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2020 22:09
BRICKSTONE’S TEL AVIV safe deposit box center. (photo credit: Courtesy)
BRICKSTONE’S TEL AVIV safe deposit box center.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In recent weeks, there has been a 25% increase in the rental of private safes, revealed Dvir Indig, CEO of Brickstone safe complexes.
This trend comes as large banks have been closing their safes as part of a greater policy of closing branches and switching to more online services, and the fact that the safe complexes have long been not a source of revenue but a burden.
In the last three years, it is estimated that about 40,000 safes in banks have been closed out of about 100,000 safes, and the forecast is that within a few years another tens of thousands of safes will be closed.
Following this, Brickstone recently opened a NIS 6 million safe deposit center in Tel Aviv with about 3,000 safes in three different sizes. All six sides of the complex are made of steel.
In addition to the Jerusalem and Tel Aviv complexes, Brickstone plans to open another 10 private safe complexes in Israel over the course of five years with a NIS 60 million investment.
The complex was built in collaboration with English firm Balthorne, which specializes in the construction and operation of private safe deposit centers and operates about 20,000 safes in England.


Tags Israel business Money
