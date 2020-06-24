The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pro-Israel think tank supports annexation, has influence on Trump

Netanyahu has received mixed messages from the Trump administration over his plans, which would cover the strategic Jordan Valley

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
JUNE 24, 2020 04:52
THE CREATION of a Jordan Valley free trade and industrial zone, straddling both sides of the Jordan River while servicing Israel, the Palestinians and Jordan, would make for a win-win situation for all involved, including the US. (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
THE CREATION of a Jordan Valley free trade and industrial zone, straddling both sides of the Jordan River while servicing Israel, the Palestinians and Jordan, would make for a win-win situation for all involved, including the US.
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
WASHINGTON— A conservative pro-Israel think tank known to be influential with the Trump administration is set to publish a study that supports Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley.
The study from the Jewish Institute for the National Security of America, or JINSA, comes as the Trump administration’s top Middle East negotiators are set to meet to consider whether to back Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to launch annexation as soon as July 1.
Netanyahu has received mixed messages from the Trump administration over his plans, which would cover the strategic Jordan Valley and some Jewish settlements. Some U.S. officials have appeared to give him the nod, while others want the Israeli leader to give the Palestinians more time to buy into the Trump peace plan unveiled earlier this year. The plan allows Israel to annex parts of the West Bank, but as part of a final-status agreement.
The JINSA paper takes into account objections to annexation as expressed by US politicians who believe the move could trigger regional instability, as well as King Abdullah II of Jordan, who has said annexation could rupture ties with Israel.
“As a security-focused policy organization, we wanted to look carefully and dispassionately at the issues, and have focused on applying sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, a sparsely populated but strategically important area comprising 15 percent of the West Bank, and reach a responsible answer to the question of whether the United States should support this move,” Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s president, said in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
JINSA, with a staff, board of directors and board of advisers culled from top former Republican officials and retired military brass is known to be influential with the Trump administration. Last year, just before Trump proposed a mutual defense pact with Israel, JINSA published a report into how such a pact could be implemented.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu jordan valley annexation Donald Trump Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The controversy of using counterterror tools to fight coronavirus spread By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yochi Rappaport What a difference three years makes – or not By YOCHI RAPPEPORT
Emily Schrader Big tech selective outrage By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef ‘To learn from the best’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Uri Regev What’s mine is mine, and what’s yours is mine By URI REGEV

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by