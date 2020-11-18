Pro-Netanyahu protesters picket family of fallen IDF soldier

Protesters supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gathered Tuesday night outside the home of the parents of Capt. Tom Farkash, who was killed in action in the Second Lebanon War, Israeli media reported. The protesters were objecting to the Farkash family allowing anti-Netanyahu protesters to use their rooftop for protests, according to Maariv. Those protesting the Farkash family could be heard saying "just because you lost a son doesn't give you the right [to host protesters]" and "as long as you host anarchists on the roof of your home. We won't give you the freedom of speech you are used to."
In response to the protesters, Anat Farkash, Tom's mother, wrote that while Netanyahu is a public figure it was "shameful that Israel Police allowed protesters to stand outside the home of private citizens."To the protesters she said "dear Likudnikim who stood outside our window, our Tom was killed for you too. We all deserve better."President Reuven Rivlin responded to the incident saying that the incident was "not a protest. This is not our way... Just look and say out loud: this is not our way, and we will not be silent."
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Tom's father, Doron Farkash and expressed his shock at the event. "I want to support him and Anat after protesters said shocking things against them simply because they hosted protesters against the Prime Minister. As someone who has lost many comrades in arms, I feel deep shame this morning, there are borders one does not cross. Division and polarization will get us nowhere."
"משפחת פרקש, זה שאיבדם בן לא מקנה לכם את הזכות... אנחנו פה נהיה כל עוד תארחו את האנרכיסטים על הגג של הבית שלכם. לא ניתן לכם פה את חופש הביטוי שהתרגלתם",אלו המילים שחטפו היום הוריו של סרן תם פרקש ז"ל שנהרג במלחמת לבנון השניה מהפגנת תומכי נתניהו מול ביתם.— Noa Shpigel (@NoaShpigel) November 17, 2020
מה שהתרחש מול בית משפחת פרקש הוא לא מחאה. זו אינה דרכנו. ואל תאמרו "אבל", ומספיק עם "לא שמענו אותך כש". פשוט הביטו ואמרו בקול רם: זו לא דרכנו ולא נשתוק, כִּי שֶׁקֶט הוּא רֶפֶשׁ.— ראובן (רובי) ריבלין (@ruvirivlin) November 18, 2020
Opposition leader Yair Lapid also responded tweeting that "the ugly attack of Netanyahu supporters on the family of Capt. Tom Farkash Z"l is a new and disgusting low. We must stop the violent discourse that is tearing us up within. I call on Netanyahu to strongly condemn this ugly attack."
Chairman of Yad Lebanim, an organization that supports bereaved families and commemorates fallen soldiers, Eli Ben-Shem responded saying that "the fallen must be removed from political discussion. Comments from either side of the political spectrum violate the respect of the fallen and hurt the believed families in Israel."Farkash was killed in 2006 when his Apache Longbow attack helicopter crash-landed and burst into flames north of Safed near the Lebanese border.המתקפה המכוערת של תומכי נתניהו על משפחתו של סרן תם פרקש ז״ל, היא שפל חדש ובזוי. חייבים להפסיק את השיח האלים שקורע אותנו מבפנים. אני קורא לנתניהו לגנות בתוקף את המתקפה המכוערת הזו.— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) November 18, 2020