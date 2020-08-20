The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Pro-Netanyahu demonstrators to protest in anti-Netanyahu rally location

Anti-Netanyahu protesters were evacuated from Paris Square to make way for pro-Netanyahu protesters.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 20, 2020 13:16
Police officer arguing with a protestor (photo credit: MAARIV/MARC ISRAEL SELLAM)
Police officer arguing with a protestor
(photo credit: MAARIV/MARC ISRAEL SELLAM)
Israel Police began evacuating anti-Netanyahu protesters from Paris Square on the corner of Balfour Street where protests have been held as Israelis have raged over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Police announced on Thursday that it has begun preparations ahead of the two protests: protests opposing and protests supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post.
The two protests are planned to take place in front of Netanyahu's official residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem on opposite sides of the street, with police forces separating between the two warring groups.
However, on this occasion, the two protests will switch places, with the pro-Netanyahu protesters achieving the right to protest in Paris Square.
According to assessments, some 3,000 Netanyahu supporters will arrive by buses. In past anti-Netanyahu protests, tens of thousands came from across the country to protest, not only the economic crisis, but also calling for Netanyahu to resign following his indictment for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.
Some Netanyahu supporters announced on various social media networks that they plan to carry out the Kohanim Prayer, and a mass Shema Yisrael prayer.
Regardless of their political affinity, all protesters are obliged to reduce noise level starting from 9:30 p.m. and end the protest by 11:00 p.m. following a High Court of Justice decision.
The police announced that whoever plans to disobey these instructions will be apprehended by local forces that will deploy in Paris Square, Aza street, Ben Maimon street and in adjacent areas as well.
Carmi Gilon, former head of the Shin Bet, made his way to Balfour in support of Netanyahu's critics and said that he is willing to get arrested for his right to demonstrate against the prime minister.
"It is inconceivable that the right one of group to protest will be favored over the right of the other, that's why I came here to support them," Gilon said.
Maariv contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Police protests
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to realize UAE will use F-35 jets against Iran, not Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isi Leibler Candidly Speaking: Affirming civilization, UAE and Israel By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader Palestine, not Israel, will carry the cost of its rejectionist policies By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Why we only sit shiva for family By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu’s perception of democracy is full of factual mistakes – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 First 3 Israelis treated with new passive vaccine recover, leave hospital
Coronavirus lab at Hadassah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by