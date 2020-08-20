Pro-Netanyahu demonstrators to protest in anti-Netanyahu rally location

Israel Police began evacuating anti-Netanyahu protesters from Paris Square on the corner of Balfour Street where protests have been held as Israelis have raged over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.Police announced on Thursday that it has begun preparations ahead of the two protests: protests opposing and protests supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post. The two protests are planned to take place in front of Netanyahu's official residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem on opposite sides of the street, with police forces separating between the two warring groups.However, on this occasion, the two protests will switch places, with the pro-Netanyahu protesters achieving the right to protest in Paris Square.According to assessments, some 3,000 Netanyahu supporters will arrive by buses. In past anti-Netanyahu protests, tens of thousands came from across the country to protest, not only the economic crisis, but also calling for Netanyahu to resign following his indictment for fraud, bribery and breach of trust.Some Netanyahu supporters announced on various social media networks that they plan to carry out the Kohanim Prayer, and a mass Shema Yisrael prayer.Regardless of their political affinity, all protesters are obliged to reduce noise level starting from 9:30 p.m. and end the protest by 11:00 p.m. following a High Court of Justice decision. The police announced that whoever plans to disobey these instructions will be apprehended by local forces that will deploy in Paris Square, Aza street, Ben Maimon street and in adjacent areas as well.Carmi Gilon, former head of the Shin Bet, made his way to Balfour in support of Netanyahu's critics and said that he is willing to get arrested for his right to demonstrate against the prime minister. "It is inconceivable that the right one of group to protest will be favored over the right of the other, that's why I came here to support them," Gilon said.Maariv contributed to this report.