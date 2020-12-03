The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mir Yeshiva's Rabbi Aharon David Hadash dies of coronavirus

The Mir Yeshiva administration and Israel Police made arrangements that will allow the community to mourn while maintaining coronavirus safety regulations.

By EVE YOUNG  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 09:35
Mir Yeshiva study hall Sunday afternoon
Mir Yeshiva study hall Sunday afternoon
(photo credit: JEREMY SHARON)
Prominent Jerusalem Rabbi Aharon David Hadash, the spiritual leader of the Mir Yeshiva, died early Thursday morning, according to haredi media.
Hadash was hospitalized in Hadassah-University Medical Center's coronavirus ward two months ago after he experienced difficulty breathing and tested positive for the disease.
His condition improved, and he was moved to a regular intensive care unit before his condition worsened, and then died, haredi news site Behadrei Haredim reported.
The Mir Yeshiva administration met with Israel Police representatives on Thursday to make arrangements that will allow the community to mourn the passing of the rabbi while maintaining coronavirus safety precautions.
The police and administration agreed to close the Mir Yeshiva building, only allowing family members, and the leadership of the yeshiva to enter. Nearby roads will be divided into capsules and police will begin dividing the street using barricades Thursday morning.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Mir Yeshiva had stopped lessons as students prayed for an improvement in the status of Hadash. When the news of his death, plans were made to begin the funeral procession at the yeshiva, according to Behadrei Haredim.
Hadash was born in Jerusalem and was known as the most senior of the mashgichim (supervisors), Behadrei Haredim reported. The rabbi made a point of forming personal relationships with all of the students of the Mir Yeshiva in order to help them with their spiritual development.


