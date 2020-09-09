Proportion of coronavirus patients in schools at 6.5%

The proportion of coronavirus patients in the school system is 6.5%, approximately a quarter of their proportion in the general population, according to the Education Ministry.
The ministry emphasized that the 6.5% represents all students in Israel, not just those infected in school settings, and that most infections likely did not occur in school. The data also include students who were infected during the summer vacation. Less than 1% of Israeli schools have been closed as a result of infections since the beginning of the school year on September 1. Most school closures are in red cities and not due to infections in the schools. During summer-vacation school sessions, less than 2% of students from preschool to 4th grade tested positive for coronavirus – less than a quarter of their relative proportion in the population.The Education Ministry said that they will "continue to be a pillar of stability for students, teaching staff and Israeli society."
