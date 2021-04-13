The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Protecting the eyes of Israel in any weather

The battalion was posted there last month, and its mission is to protect one of the most valuable assets for Israel’s security — the place that was dubbed as the “eyes of the country.”

By UDI SHAHAM  
APRIL 13, 2021 14:38
An IDF post on top of the Hermon. (photo credit: UDI SHAHAM)
An IDF post on top of the Hermon.
(photo credit: UDI SHAHAM)
The beginning of April is usually cold, but sunny, at Hermon Mountain. But a surprise waited for combat warriors of the Tzabar Battalion of the Givati Brigade — a snowstorm, that covered the tallest mountain in Israel.
The battalion was posted there last month, and its mission is to protect one of the most valuable assets for Israel’s security — the place that was dubbed as the “eyes of the country.”
”It is not just a nickname. When the air is clear, you can see Damascus from here — and they can see us. They said that [Syrian President Bashar] al-Assad can see us from his presidential palace,” Lt. Ido Volovovic, a deputy company commander in the battalion, told the Jerusalem Post, in an interview at the highest IDF military post on the Hermon. “So one of our main missions is to make sure they know that were are here,” he said.
The Hermon, which is mostly known as a tourism site where Israelis go skiing, has several military posts, located above the tourism site. In order to get there, the combat warriors rely on the snow clearing unit, which operates heavy machinery to pave the routes up the to posts and to carry soldiers and supply to them.
The three main missions of the battalion situated on the mountain are to protect the tourists visiting the site, to protect the border, and tם defend the intelligence facilitates located on top of it.
Volovovic said that despite the hard weather that came by surprise, his company keeps carrying out its mission.
“Though we are not used to it, there are no excuses,” Volvovic said. “Even if there’s heavy snow, and we barely see, we keep manning our position and carrying out our routine tasks.”
Volvovic noted that the threats his force are facing range from mortars to snipers.
“We are ready to face all these scenarios. There’s a reason that my company was placed here — we come with a range of abilities and qualities that make us fit to carry out this task.”
The Hermon battalion is one of three in the 474 Regional Brigade, in charge of protecting the area of the Golan Heights, and the border with Syria.
While most eyes are focused on the Lebanese border, the main mission of the 474 brigades is “to prevent southern Syria from becoming southern Lebanon,” as a source in the brigade said.
Essentially, the brigade combats the Iranian entrenchment in southern Syria and acts to prevent Iran, Hezbollah, and other proxies from using the poor border communities for actions against Israel.
Only in the past year, there were two incidents in which IEDs were put near the border, and forces from the brigade thwarted that attack.
The brigade also faces the threat of shepherds, who are used to collect intelligence and carry out attacks along the border.
In the area of the Hermon, the terrain does not allow building a fence. A major part of Volvovic’s battalion is making sure that no one crosses.
“We are the fence,” he said. “We have our own means and tools, which we use to prevent infiltrations. We work with the observation unit and other forces in the area, and due to this cooperation, we manage to protect the border,” he said.


Tags IDF technology Middle East Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to stop the chatter about secret operations - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition to Bibi isn’t about petty politics - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Dam crisis: Options at hand for Egypt - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Amotz Asa-El

The onus is on Bennett to undo the divisions Netanyahu caused

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
4

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by