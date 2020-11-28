Protest caravan with huge submarine, F-35 props makes way to Jerusalem

A caravan of protesters with huge submarine and F-35 props gathered Saturday calling for an investigation into the submarine affair. The caravan was organized by The Black Flags movement and Investigation Now.
Caravan participants, who number in the dozens, gathered at two locations in the center of the country and drove towards Israel's High Court of Justice, according to Walla News. Participants will later join protests outside of the Prime Minister's Jerusalem residence on Balfour Street.
The submarine affair is an ongoing scandal involving a multi-billion submarine deal with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp AG conglomerate in 2016, also dubbed Case 3000, in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly played a role. Prosecutors allege that senior Israeli officials were bribed to advocate for the purchase of submarines and military boats from Thyssenkrupp. The scandal involves the sale of Dolphin-class submarines and anti-submarine warships by Germany to Egypt, allegedly approved by Netanyahu without informing the Defense Ministry.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to the report.