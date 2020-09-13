Protesters cause traffic jam at airport entrance ahead of Netanyahu trip

Hundreds of protesters gathered along the street at the entrance to Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday night to cause a traffic jam at the entrance ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's expected trip to the US to sign agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain."He incites, he incites, he incites!" protesters called out to the tune of Stars and Stripes.Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem, announced on Saturday.“We will not forgive the defendant for the economic and health catastrophe as a result of political and survival considerations at the expense of the public,” Crime Minister continued.“A moment before entering lockdown, instead of dealing with the disaster he caused – Netanyahu runs away for four days of campaigning in the United States,” the Black Flags organization said ahead of Netanyahu’s trip. “While we do not understand the restrictions and groan beneath the exacerbating crisis, he will be [having fun]. A real leader would stay to protect and strengthen his nation, but Netanyahu was engaged in the search for a private plane for him, his wife and his inciting son.”Protesters managed to block the entrance to Terminal 3, the main terminal for departing international flights, calling Netanyahu's trip unjustified in light of the upcoming coronavirus lockdown in the country.“The people are collapsing and the defendant [Netanyahu], who fails to manage the crisis, closes the country and runs away,” Crime Minister, one of the organizations participating in the protest as well as the regular protests in front of the
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });