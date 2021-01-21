Israeli "Hamilton" musical fans produced a political cover of Lin Manuel Miranda's "Washington on Your Side" on Thursday in order to protest what they perceive as corruption in the Israeli government, mainly by Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu, and police brutality. The protestors begin the cover by criticizing Israeli politicians in general, with lyrics such as "they lock us in for months on end and bleed us dry with taxes" and "turn elections into farces."
In the second verse, they ask, "Where is the hold up in bringing this arrogant asshole to trial?" and demand that he resign.The performers also rally against "fascists" and "genocide." They ultimately refer to their call for justice as "our f**king revolutionary covenant" in the song's final verse. The protest video ends with an image of a protestor holding a sign that reads, "Liberate Israel" written in big, black letters.The next hearing in Netanyahu’s public corruption trial will be held on February 8. The court ordered the postponement of Netanyahu’s trial due to the coronavirus lockdown and the large number of necessary participants.The prime minister is indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
