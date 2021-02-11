Public asked for help in search for missing mother of 6 from Jerusalem

The Israel Dog Unit (IDF) is asking for the public's help in locating Sarah Rothberg, 42, a mother of six from Jerusalem, who has been missing since Monday.
A nationwide search is ongoing for Rothberg, according to Arutz Sheva.
"We have dozens of people and dogs out with handlers from IDU in Jerusalem forest, Tel Aviv, and Ashdod where there have been possible sightings," said IDU commander Yekutiel ben Yaakov to Arutz Sheva.
The IDU stressed that there is concern for Rothberg's life, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Israel police by dialing 100 and call the IDU at 054-487-6709.
