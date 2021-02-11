Public asked for help in search for missing mother of 6 from Jerusalem

A nationwide search is ongoing for Rothberg, according to Arutz Sheva.

"We have dozens of people and dogs out with handlers from IDU in Jerusalem forest, Tel Aviv , and Ashdod where there have been possible sightings," said IDU commander Yekutiel ben Yaakov to Arutz Sheva.

The IDU stressed that there is concern for Rothberg's life, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Israel police by dialing 100 and call the IDU at 054-487-6709.

