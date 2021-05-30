The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Public Security Ministry drafts plan to handle possible future unrest

The program includes enlisting about 5000 new police officers over the course of three years, as well as 300 to be enlisted immediately to assist in local authorities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2021 00:56
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central city of Lod, May 12, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Israeli police seen on the streets of the central city of Lod, May 12, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana is working to develop a new plan of action to tackle violence between Jews and Arabs in Israel's mixed cities, N12 reported.
The program includes enlisting about 5,000 new police officers over the course of three years, with 300 to be enlisted immediately to assist in local authorities. Five Border Police reserve units will also be placed in mixed towns to assist the police as well.
The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) will also be involved, and will search for suspects on social media platforms.
The Public Security Ministry has said that the program is something that needs to take place so that riots that were seen in recent weeks could be dealt with. However, members of Israel's Arab sector have expressed their anger over the fact that none of them were consulted in making the plan, with some claiming that they felt like they were being seen as an enemy, N12 reported.
During Operation Guardian of the Walls, Israel's mixed cities were in the midst of their own trouble with riots and violence, with the city of Lod having been in a state of emergency and becoming a contentious place of for police and rioters, having become a focal point for the civil unrest plaguing the country.


