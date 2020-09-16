The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

QEDIT awarded $2 mln in funding, part of $12.6 mln Dept. of Defense contract

QEDIT itself, specializes in fraud detection between insurance competitors as well as intelligence-sharing among banks to identify financial fraud.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 13:13
QEDIT Joins Forces with Galois as Part of US Government-Funded Initiative to Advance Zero-Knowledge Proof Cryptography (photo credit: Courtesy)
QEDIT Joins Forces with Galois as Part of US Government-Funded Initiative to Advance Zero-Knowledge Proof Cryptography
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli privacy-enhancing technology provider QEDIT will be participating in a $12.6 million USD government-funded research project, focusing on "harnessing advanced cryptography to preserve the integrity of complex software programs," the company announced on Wednesday.
The contract, funded by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), was specifically awarded to R&D specialist firm Galois to lead the project, QEDIT was awarded $2 million of that allocation.
QEDIT itself, specializes in fraud detection between insurance competitors as well as intelligence-sharing among banks to identify financial fraud.
The project itself, Project Fromager, will be one of 12 projects funded along DARPA’s Securing Information for Encrypted Verification and Evaluation (SIEVE) program.
SIEVE will use Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs) to "enable the verification of capabilities relevant" to the Department of Defense, while keeping the project classified as not to reveal those capabilities. The also aim to advance the performance and efficiency of ZKPs to broaden the accessibility of ZKP technology to up and coming platform developers.
"QEDIT is delighted to partner with Galois and other esteemed academic institutions as part of this landmark research project on behalf of DARPA," said CEO and Co-Founder of QEDIT Jonathan Rouach. "This project underlines the pronounced value of ZKP cryptography as a means of delivering a new, more powerful standard of privacy at the highest levels of industry and government. We are proud to accelerate the global deployment of ZKPs for practical applications."
The project is expected to run through 2024, and will use ZKPs to ensure code has not been compromised.
"We at Galois are constantly striving to close the gap between research and real-world deployment. The current state of Zero-Knowledge Proof technology is right at this point," said Principal Researcher at Galois Dr. Alex Malozemoff. "While Zero-Knowledge Proofs have seen wide deployment in cryptocurrencies, more general approaches are just now beginning to be seen as viable in commercial and governmental settings. We are excited to team up with QEDIT: their industry experience, alongside being leaders in the standardization effort around zero-knowledge, is invaluable to the maturation of these technologies."
"Research is deeply ingrained in the fabric of QEDIT’s DNA and our ongoing work with the global ZKProof standardization initiative is a measure of this," said QEDIT Chief Scientist and Co-Founder Avi Zohar. "Project Fromager represents a tremendous opportunity to bolster our credentials as the standard-setter for ZKP solutions, but it’s also a platform to explore the potential use of QEDIT’s zkInterface, which is currently under review for standardization at ZKProof, to facilitate interoperability between solutions developed by various SIEVE teams. QEDIT’s team of seasoned cryptographers and advisors have broad theoretical and practical experience when it comes to developing efficient ZKP systems and we can’t wait to get started."


Tags United States technology research
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To Israel, the UAE and Bahrain: Mazal Tov. Mabruk. By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization deal has created a new Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Isi Leibler This Rosh Hashanah, pray for a true unity government By ISI LEIBLER
Emily Schrader The problem with normalizing TikTok - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Arik Ascherman Justice for Umm Al Hiran would be true apology - opinion By ARIK ASCHERMAN

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
3 A restaurant-closing tsunami is on the way, New York restaurateurs warn
People walk by restaurants' outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options in Manhattan, New York City, August 14, 2020
4 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
5 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by