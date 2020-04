Questions about the coronavirus restrictions? The ‘Post’ has the answers

The government approved a number of directives to help open the country’s economy and ease the isolation of Israel 's public on Sunday morning. By afternoon, it was clear the public had a lot of questions. The Health Ministry ran a digital media conference. The Jerusalem Post provides you with its answers to many of what we think are the public’s pressing questions:1 -No. Any kind of outdoor workout is fine, as long as you are with the same training partner. There is no working out in gyms, since they are still closed. Beaches and pools are also closed.2 -The restriction is valid anytime you exit your home. Masks should be worn in closed spaces, open spaces and during public gatherings.3 -Yes4 -The limit is not on the number of children, but the number of families – up to three5 -There is still no takeaway food – deliveries only.6 -The goal is to reduce leaving home while expanding the possibilities for a more normal life. If the destination has no special purpose, then you have to stay near the house. To be clear: Up to 100 meters from the house to get fresh air, sports activities can be done up to 500 meters from home, shopping or accessing essential services anywhere you want.7 -Will they need to wear masks on those flights? It is hard to know at this stage – no decision has made made.8 -In the previous restriction, only 10 people were allowed to gather. The logic is not epidemiological but related to the number: a minyan or quorum is 10 men. Once there are 20, you can make two minyans.9 -The Health Ministry has to balance between preventing the spread of the virus and allowing freedom of religion and worship – the High Court recently ruled on this matter. Three people cannot dip in the mikvah (ritual immersion) together, rather three people can be present at the same mikvah complex.10 -The prohibition against those 67 and older going to work only applies to people who have not been working up until now. The prime minister has not yet stopped working, so there is no reason for him not to work now.11 -Yes, except in places that have been specially closed, such as entertainment venues or restaurants.12 -It depends on what is the store’s main focus.13 -There is no “takeaway” from any store or restaurant – the only stores that can operate are those than can function within the restrictions of the Health Ministry – which is not many.