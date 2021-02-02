The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Rabbi, new immigrant, father of fallen IDF soldier dies of COVID-19

Rabbi Mordechai Rindenow, whose son Shlomo died in an IDF training accident in 2016, made aliyah last year, buried alongside his son.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 21:09
A memorial candle (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A memorial candle
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Rabbi Mordechai Rindenow, a loved and respected figure from the US Jewish community whose son was killed in an IDF training accident four years ago and who made aliyah four months ago, died last Thursday of COVID-19.
He was 64.
Rindenow was a rabbi and psychologist and a direct descendant of the Chernobyl Hassidic dynasty. He lived for many years in Passaic, New Jersey, where he taught at Yeshiva Ner Boruch/Passaic Torah Institute.
Rindenow and his wife, Mindy, lived in San Francisco, where he did Jewish outreach work. They then moved to Israel, before settling in Passaic in 1998. They made aliyah late last year and moved to Safed.
Most of their nine children made aliyah, including Shlomo, who was killed in an IDF training accident in 2016 at the age of 20.
Rindenow and his wife chose not to bury Shlomo in a military cemetery so that they could be buried alongside him when they died.
After contracting COVID-19 and battling the disease for six months, Rindenow died late Thursday night and was buried next to his son.
He was highly regarded among friends, students and those who knew him.
“A huge light has been extinguished from the world today,” his son wrote on Facebook after he died. “This man was the world to me, and I owe him my life many times over as do so many others. I love you more than words can ever describe!”
Former Israeli consul in New York Dani Dayan paid tribute to Rindenow, saying the kaddish (mourner’s prayer) the rabbi would recite on Remembrance Day in New York every year since the death of his son would “set hearts trembling.”
“Rest in peace beloved Rabbi Mordechai,” he said.
Ronny Biderman, a friend of Rindenow, described him as “just a wonderful person” who was always looking out for others. “[He was] always making sure everyone was all right and looking for ways to help people... We will miss your smile and always gentle and kind words.”


Tags aliyah rabbi death Coronavirus COVID-19
