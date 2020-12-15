Rabbis Kanievsky and Edelstein approve getting coronavirus vaccine

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, and Rabbi Shalom Cohen, three of the most senior rabbis in the ultra-Orthodox world, have recommended that those who are able to receive the coronavirus vaccines which will soon be approved by the Health Ministry and administered to the public, should do so.The decision was relayed by Avraham Elimelech Firer, chairman of the Ezra Lemarpe medical support organization, who issued a statement saying that the leading ultra-Orthodox rabbis had requested that he investigate for them the merits of the vaccine. His statement will be published Wednesday morning in ultra-Orthodox media outlets.Firer said that “after I researched and investigated with the requisite responsibility and presented my conclusions to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, and Rabbi Shalom Cohen, I can state that according to their opinions and in their names anyone who is able to be vaccinated should do so.”Firer added that the trials performed by the vaccine companies demonstrated that there was no danger to the public in getting the vaccine.He also noted that anyone who suffered from allergic reactions should consult with a doctor before getting the vaccine, a reference to adverse reactions some people with a history of severe allergic reactions have experienced when receiving the new Pfizer vaccine.A source close to Rabbi Edelstein confirmed that it was indeed his opinion that those who can get vaccinated should do so.
