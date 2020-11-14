'Rabin was a Nazi' graffiti targeted at 'Crime Minister' movement



The graffiti references former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin , who supported and promoted a peace plan with the Palestinians in 1993 and was assassinated a year later by a a right-wing extremist who opposed his ideology and the signing of the Oslo Accords.

The graffiti was sprayed on a building that has flags of the Crime Minister organisation - which has been leading the nationwide anti-Netanyahu protests in recent months - hanging from several of its balconies.

Crime Minister is demanding that law enforcement takes every action necessary to apprehend those responsible.

"A despicable attempt by cowards to scare our people, and a direct result of the incitement coming from Balfour and targeting protesters and regime-opposes. Bibi- your incitement and your followers' violence don't bother us. They indicate a loss of control by someone who understands that their end is near. We are determined and each despicable action such as this one gives us strength. We will keep protesting every Saturday evening until you leave," a statement by Crime Minister read.

This is the third recent reported case of such graffiti being found in Tel Aviv.

Anonymous individuals spray-painted "Rabin was a Nazi" on a residential building on King George Street in Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported on Saturday.