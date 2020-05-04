The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Raichel, Broza, Peles raise funds for US healthcare workers

The event, hosted by Israeli actress Shani Atias, featured songs by Idan Raichel, David Broza, Rotem Cohen, Shlomi Shabat, and Keren Peles, all of whom performed from their homes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 4, 2020 12:12
Idan Raichel raise funds for US healthcare workers
Idan Raichel raise funds for US healthcare workers
(photo credit: IAC)
A virtual concert Sunday night organized by the Israeli-American Council featuring top Israeli performers raised over $325,000 for protective equipment and food to healthcare workers on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic in the US.
The event, hosted by Israeli actress Shani Atias, featured songs by Idan Raichel, David Broza, Rotem Cohen, Shlomi Shabat, and Keren Peles, all of whom performed from their homes.
The event kicked off with a live-portrait painting of photographer Ziv Koren by artist Tomer Peretz, which will be donated to a New York-based hospital. All of the proceeds from the benefit show will go directly towards supporting healthcare workers.
“The IAC is grateful to these Israeli artists and more than 400 volunteers of the IAC Care nationwide community who have demonstrated a great showing of solidarity in this time of crisis,” said Shoham Nicolet, CEO and co-founder of the Israeli-American Council. “Beyond the direct support to our heroes - the medical teams - tonight also demonstrated the strong bond between the people of Israel and the United States and the role of our community as a living bridge between the two. I'm humbled and inspired by the generosity and spirit of all the volunteers and supporters who made this effort possible."


