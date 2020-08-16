The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Raising capital during the coronavirus pandemic?

Three things every tech entrepreneur must know

By ITAY SAGIE  
AUGUST 16, 2020 11:41
Total VC investment a,mmount for past year in Israeli tech (photo credit: VCFORU ANALYSIS OF CRUNCHABSE DATA/WWW.CRUNCHBASE.COM)
Total VC investment a,mmount for past year in Israeli tech
(photo credit: VCFORU ANALYSIS OF CRUNCHABSE DATA/WWW.CRUNCHBASE.COM)
We are living in times of great uncertainty. All businesses, big and small, are trying to preserve cash through budget cuts and layoffs. Tech start-ups that are dependent on venture capital (VC) and are running low on cash are stretching their runway while trying to raise additional capital to help pull through the pandemic and maybe allow for some growth.
With a third of the major investors in Israeli tech ($2.7 billion in the past year) coming from outside Israel, and with harsh travel restrictions globally and in Israel specifically, raising capital seems like mission impossible.
COVID-19 has greatly impacted VC investment activities. In Israel there has been a 50% decline in early-stage VC investments since the pandemic hit. Both serial and first-time entrepreneurs have to understand the recent changes that have taken place within the VC industry globally and in Israel if they are to successfully raise capital. Here are three main VC trends that have grown stronger due to the coronavirus:
1. Proven commercial traction: In a risky early-stage tech environment, VC funds are trying to remove as much risk as they can, and their investment criteria have grown more conservative over time. The pandemic has certainly accelerated this trend. This means that a tech company with no proven commercial traction, meaning recurring revenues, ideally from a non-Israeli customer, will have a difficult time raising capital from VC funds.
2. Positive unit economics: Growth at all costs is not as popular as it used to be. Investors today want to see a sustainable growth trajectory. That has been the trend in the past few years and has grown stronger with COVID-19. Sustainable growth is possible with positive unit economics. This means that investors want to see paying customers using a recurring SaaS (software as a service) model, with a healthy lifetime value (LTV) to customer acquisition cost (CAC) ratio, with low churn rates, high revenue growth and expected profitability within a reasonable time period. Every entrepreneur today should be a unit economics expert, as this will help an exit with a high revenue multiple. High revenue multiples result in a large exit, meaning a desired return on investment for your investors and you, the entrepreneurs.
3. Building trust in a virtual world: Trust is the single most important thing you will need to have with your investors. It is the foundation of any relationship, especially one that involves millions of dollars changing hands. In normal times this trust is built over months and years, building a personal relationship with people domestically and abroad. These personal and professional meetings are crucial to trust-building.
As we are experiencing during the COVID-19 crisis, these meetings have been reduced to virtual video conferences, even on a domestic level. Despite the hardships of building trust on video conferences, deals are still being made on a daily basis. So how is it possible? In my experience this is possible due to prior relationships with these funds, or a mutual connection who already built trust with these funds.  
The writer is a lecturer and strategic adviser to start-ups and investors, and co-founder of VCforU.com, which helps more than 17,000 start-ups with their investor one-pager while hundreds of investors use the platform for deal flow. He is also the Israeli adviser at Allied Advisers, a boutique investment bank from Silicon Valley. Connect with him on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @itaysagie.


Tags finance investment Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo UNSC's vote against extending Iran arms embargo sends mixed messages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Adam Milstein Defining antisemitism as a Jewish problem is a lose-lose proposition By ADAM MILSTEIN
Yitz Greenberg An appreciation of Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz – opinion By YITZ GREENBERG
Ruthie Blum Biden and Harris are the Trojan Horse of the radical Democrats – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu is still up to his tricks By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Were suspicious tunnels near Beirut Port discovered after blast?
A member of the army is seen at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 8, 2020.
3 What do Jewish voters need to know about Kamala Harris?
U.S. Senator Kamala Harris launches her campaign for President of the United States
4 NYT reveals origin of ammonium nitrate that caused Beirut blast - report
The Beirut Port after Tuesday’s explosion that killed at least 157 and wounded more than 5,000
5 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by