Ramadan: Jerusalem helps Old City merchants after COVID-19

The Jerusalem Municipality opened a variety of activities including cultural performances for the benefit of East Jerusalem residents, in honor of the month of Ramadan for the Muslim community in Israel.

Moreover, in order to help those impacted by the coronavirus crisis, including the Old City merchants who were heavily struck due to the lack of tourism since the beginning of the pandemic and the successive lockdowns, the Jerusalem Municipality allowed them to set up stalls selling goods in the Nablus Gate plaza.

Placing the stalls in the Nablus Gate plaza allows merchants to sell their wares to passerby who gather in the area ahead of the evening prayers and the end of the fast, in addition to the market set up on the road leading to the Nablus Gate.

Following the direction of Jerusalem's Mayor, Moshe Lion, the municipality intensified cultural activities in the east of the city, holding musical performances, screenings of movies, community evenings, street performances, a neighborhood football tournament and a rich range of cultural, social and sports events.

"The issuance of trade permits in the Nablus Gate plaza and the strengthening of cultural activities in the east of the city are an outgrowth of the municipality's policy to help all residents of East Jerusalem during Ramadan, in order to enable them to mark the month in the best way," said Lion.

The encouragement of trade and culture in the east of the city takes place in accordance with the mayor's policy, which places special emphasis on massive investment in all areas of life in the district, including upgrading infrastructure, building classrooms, educational institutions and strengthening social activities among the city's youth.

