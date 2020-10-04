The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Rami Levy makes a NIS 70 million offer to purchase Israir Airlines

The offer is considered relatively low, and reflects the financial damages caused to Israir by the coronavirus pandemic.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 18:47
Israir (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israir
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Israeli businessmen Rami Levy and Shalom Haim have submitted a NIS 70 million (approximately $20.4 million) bid for purchasing Israeli airline company Israir Airlines, Globes reported.
The offer is considered relatively low, and reflects the financial damages caused to Israir by the coronavirus pandemic. This may lead the current shareholder of Israir Airlines, I.D.B Group, to decline the offer and wait for the industry to recover and travel restrictions to ease up.
The offer was submmited via a company called B.G.I Investments, which Levy and Haim equally control. As part of the offer, B.G.I will acquire all shares of Israir Airlines for NIS 70 million, while Israir, in turn, would cancel a NIS 17 million ($5 million) debt that current shareholder, I.D.B Group, owes it.
Attorney Ofir Naor was chosen by a court to represent the I.D.B Group, which is undergoing bankruptcy, as its trustee. Naor may choose to decline B.G.I's offer and to wait for the slow recovery of the global aviation industry, which would lead to higher offers.
Sources acquainted with the details of the deal, have said that Israir is expected to receive additional offers in the upcoming days, which will also increase the company's value.
The current offer is perceived by some as a low starting bid, especially because Israir is considered to be in good momentum, after proving time and time again its resilience in dealing with the global pandemic. While the company's revenues have been dramatically dropping since March, it remained operational the entire time, as opposed to Israeli airlines El Al and Arkia, which stopped all of their activity after the pandemic broke out.
Levy has expressed interest in purchasing El Al in the past, but according to Globes, it seems like he decided to wait with the business endeavor, or simply decided that it was too risky at this point. Another possibility is that Levy is looking forward, to a possible future merger between El Al and Israir.  
Levy is the owner of Rami Levy Hashikma Marketing, one of the largest retail supermarket chains in Israel. He is also one of the owners of Cofix, an Israeli coffee shop, bar and supermarket chain with over 140 branches across the country and nearly as much in Russia.


Tags El Al israel business rami levy Israir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus is the great equalizer, but it's not enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by